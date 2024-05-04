What is Blue Corner notice that is likely to be issued against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in sex scandal case?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to issue a Blue Corner notice against Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who fled to Germany on a diplomatic passport. This comes after around 3,000 videos allegedly showing him involved in sexual abuse went viral on April 28.

Here's what you need to know about Blue Corner notice:

A Blue Corner notice is a type of alert used by Interpol to share information globally about wanted individuals or crimes. This system helps countries to exchange important information and requests for assistance in addressing criminal activities that span across borders.

There are seven types of notices used by Interpol: Red, Yellow, Blue, Black, Green, Orange, and Purple. Each notice serves a different purpose and has specific implications.

Interpol issues these notices at the request of a member country's National Central Bureau and shares them with all member countries. Interpol, headquartered in Lyon, France, fosters global police cooperation and crime prevention. It's the world's largest international police organization.

In general, Blue notices are issued before or right after criminal charges are filed, while Red notices, which seek the arrest of a fugitive, typically come after criminal convictions.

For Prajwal, a Blue notice is currently being used by investigating agencies to gather more information and advance their inquiries.

The CBI website calls them "B Series (Blue) Notices" or "enquiry notices." These notices are issued to verify someone's identity, obtain their criminal record, locate missing individuals, or find international criminals wanted for ordinary criminal offenses, whose extradition may be sought.

“To have someone’s identity verified; to obtain particulars of a person’s criminal record; to locate someone who is missing or is an identified or unidentified international criminal or is wanted for a violation of ordinary criminal law and whose extradition may be requested,” according to the details given on CBI's official website.

In 2020, Interpol issued a Blue Notice to find fugitive Godman Nithyananda, who had left the country amid accusations of sexual abuse and rape in 2019.