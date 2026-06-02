The Delhi government has unveiled the draft Bed and Breakfast (B&B) Policy 2026, a move that could allow homeowners to legally earn income by hosting tourists in their homes. The proposed framework aims to create a regulated homestay ecosystem while expanding affordable accommodation options for visitors and generating additional income opportunities for residents.

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The Department of Tourism has placed the draft policy in the public domain and invited comments and suggestions for 30 days before finalising the framework. If implemented, the policy could revive Delhi's homestay sector and provide homeowners with a new avenue for monetising spare rooms.

New B&B policy

Delhi attracts millions of domestic and international visitors every year thanks to its historical monuments, cultural attractions, food hubs, markets, and three UNESCO World Heritage Sites. However, travel preferences are evolving globally.

Many tourists today prefer smaller, community-based accommodations that offer a more personalised experience compared to traditional hotels. The Delhi government believes a structured Bed and Breakfast policy can help meet this demand while supplementing the city's existing hotel infrastructure.

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According to the draft, encouraging B&B establishments can promote inclusive tourism, support local communities, and create additional household income streams.

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How can homeowners earn

Under the proposed policy, residents can register eligible residential properties as Bed and Breakfast units and offer accommodation to paying guests.

The policy allows:

A minimum of one guest room

A maximum of eight rooms

Up to 16 beds in total

This means homeowners with unused rooms or extra floors could potentially generate regular income from tourists, business travellers, students, and other visitors seeking affordable accommodation.

However, only lawfully constructed residential properties will qualify for registration.

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Which properties are not allowed?

The proposed framework clearly separates homestays from commercial hospitality businesses.

The following will not be eligible:

Hotels

Guest houses

Lodges

Serviced apartments

Resorts

Banquet facilities

Commercial hospitality establishments

In addition, operators will not be allowed to run commercial restaurants, bars open to outsiders, or use hotel-style commercial signage.

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Gold and Silver categories

One of the key features of the draft policy is the introduction of Gold and Silver classifications for B&B units.

Gold category

Gold-rated establishments will need to meet higher standards, including:

Minimum room size of 120 sq ft

Wardrobes and study tables

Television

Filtered drinking water

Proper ventilation

Fans or air-conditioners where required

Bathrooms must be at least 40 sq ft and include running hot and cold water, western-style toilets, ventilation systems, and enhanced amenities.

Silver category

Silver-category units can have:

Minimum room size of 100 sq ft

Clean bedding

Cooling facilities

Filtered drinking water

Dedicated or attached bathrooms

The classification system aims to help guests identify accommodation standards before booking.

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Safety rules

Guest safety, especially for women travellers, is a major focus of the draft policy.

All registered operators will be required to:

Maintain guest registers

Record identity documents

Upload guest details through the tourism portal

Follow police verification requirements

Display emergency contact information

Safety infrastructure such as fire extinguishers, smoke or heat detectors, first-aid kits, and functional door locks will be mandatory. Higher-category units may also be required to install CCTV cameras at entrances and common areas.

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How will registration work?

The policy proposes a largely digital process.

Applications will be submitted through an online Tourism Department portal under a self-certification and self-renewal framework. The draft proposes deemed approval within seven working days after submission of a complete application and payment of fees.

If rules are violated...

Authorities will have the power to inspect registered properties, including surprise inspections. If deficiencies are found, notices may be issued requiring corrective action.

Repeated violations could result in suspension, cancellation of registration, or blacklisting of the property.

What does it mean for Delhi residents?

For homeowners, the proposed B&B Policy 2026 could open a new source of income from underutilised residential space. For tourists, it promises more affordable and personalised accommodation options. If approved, the policy could help revive Delhi's homestay ecosystem while supporting local tourism, employment, and community-based hospitality.

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