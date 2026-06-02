The Delhi government has unveiled the draft Bed and Breakfast (B&B) Policy 2026, a move that could allow homeowners to legally earn income by hosting tourists in their homes. The proposed framework aims to create a regulated homestay ecosystem while expanding affordable accommodation options for visitors and generating additional income opportunities for residents.
The Department of Tourism has placed the draft policy in the public domain and invited comments and suggestions for 30 days before finalising the framework. If implemented, the policy could revive Delhi's homestay sector and provide homeowners with a new avenue for monetising spare rooms.
New B&B policy
Delhi attracts millions of domestic and international visitors every year thanks to its historical monuments, cultural attractions, food hubs, markets, and three UNESCO World Heritage Sites. However, travel preferences are evolving globally.
Many tourists today prefer smaller, community-based accommodations that offer a more personalised experience compared to traditional hotels. The Delhi government believes a structured Bed and Breakfast policy can help meet this demand while supplementing the city's existing hotel infrastructure.
According to the draft, encouraging B&B establishments can promote inclusive tourism, support local communities, and create additional household income streams.
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How can homeowners earn
Under the proposed policy, residents can register eligible residential properties as Bed and Breakfast units and offer accommodation to paying guests.
The policy allows:
A minimum of one guest room
A maximum of eight rooms
Up to 16 beds in total
This means homeowners with unused rooms or extra floors could potentially generate regular income from tourists, business travellers, students, and other visitors seeking affordable accommodation.
However, only lawfully constructed residential properties will qualify for registration.
Which properties are not allowed?
The proposed framework clearly separates homestays from commercial hospitality businesses.
The following will not be eligible:
Hotels
Guest houses
Lodges
Serviced apartments
Resorts
Banquet facilities
Commercial hospitality establishments
In addition, operators will not be allowed to run commercial restaurants, bars open to outsiders, or use hotel-style commercial signage.
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Gold and Silver categories
One of the key features of the draft policy is the introduction of Gold and Silver classifications for B&B units.
Gold category
Gold-rated establishments will need to meet higher standards, including:
Minimum room size of 120 sq ft
Wardrobes and study tables
Television
Filtered drinking water
Proper ventilation
Fans or air-conditioners where required
Bathrooms must be at least 40 sq ft and include running hot and cold water, western-style toilets, ventilation systems, and enhanced amenities.
Silver category
Silver-category units can have:
Minimum room size of 100 sq ft
Clean bedding
Cooling facilities
Filtered drinking water
Dedicated or attached bathrooms
The classification system aims to help guests identify accommodation standards before booking.
Safety rules
Guest safety, especially for women travellers, is a major focus of the draft policy.
All registered operators will be required to:
Maintain guest registers
Record identity documents
Upload guest details through the tourism portal
Follow police verification requirements
Display emergency contact information
Safety infrastructure such as fire extinguishers, smoke or heat detectors, first-aid kits, and functional door locks will be mandatory. Higher-category units may also be required to install CCTV cameras at entrances and common areas.
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How will registration work?
The policy proposes a largely digital process.
Applications will be submitted through an online Tourism Department portal under a self-certification and self-renewal framework. The draft proposes deemed approval within seven working days after submission of a complete application and payment of fees.
If rules are violated...
Authorities will have the power to inspect registered properties, including surprise inspections. If deficiencies are found, notices may be issued requiring corrective action.
Repeated violations could result in suspension, cancellation of registration, or blacklisting of the property.
What does it mean for Delhi residents?
For homeowners, the proposed B&B Policy 2026 could open a new source of income from underutilised residential space. For tourists, it promises more affordable and personalised accommodation options. If approved, the policy could help revive Delhi's homestay ecosystem while supporting local tourism, employment, and community-based hospitality.
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