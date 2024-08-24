What is Unified Pension Scheme? Check how much govt employees will get pension after retirement

The scheme will start on April 1, 2025. Employees can choose between the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

Key features of Unified Pension Scheme:

The scheme guarantees a pension equal to 50% of the average basic pay from the last 12 months before retirement, for employees with at least 25 years of service. For those with less than 25 years, the pension will be adjusted proportionally, with a minimum of 10 years of service required.

The UPS provides a family pension equal to 60% of the employee's pension at the time of their death.

The UPS guarantees a minimum pension of Rs 10,000 per month after 10 years of service.

The UPS will include dearness relief based on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI-IW) for the assured pension, family pension, and minimum pension.

Upon retirement, employees will receive a lump-sum payment in addition to gratuity. This amount will be one-tenth of the monthly pay plus dearness allowance for every six months of service, and it will not affect the assured pension amount.