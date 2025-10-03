‘What logic is this?’: Elon Musk shares fallacious post on India’s colonisation; tweet gets community notes 

Elon Musk’s latest post – a rather fallacious one – has irked Indian netizens, and rightfully so. Even though the original post was by another account, and Musk had simply added the ‘thinking’ emoji, X users pointed out that his post amplified the erroneous post and also whitewashed colonisation.

The post was heavily criticised for: 1. Attempting to whitewash colonisation, and 2. Equating immigration to colonisation. Elon Musk’s post has now been community checked. “Equating the two is ridiculous. The British came to India illegally, looted its wealth, killed millions, and by the time they left, India was one of the poorest nations. By contrast, Indians living in the UK arrived legally on visas issued by the British government,” the community note stated.

Community notes was introduced on the platform to create “a better informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts”. If “enough” contributors rate that note as helpful, then the note is publicly shown on a post.

The original tweet, an insensitive and a mocking one, that Musk shared, stated: “If Indians set foot in England and become English. Then the English who set foot in India became Indian. Therefore the English did not rule India. There is no such thing as ‘colonisation.’ QED.”

Social media users called out the tweet as well as Elon Musk, with some even using Tesla to demonstrate their point. “White Nationalist are now trying to equate colonialism military invasion, rape, plunder, exploitation of natives with legal immigration and naturalisation complying with immigration laws. The idea is to whitewash their own colonial guilt, and vilify immigrant minorities by equating them with colonial imperialists,” replied a user, while another said, “There’s a big difference between someone legally joining Tesla with proper documents and someone invading, overthrowing you and declaring they’ll run the company.”

By this logic



When Germans set foot in France in 1940, they became French. Thus French occupied France.

Similarly, Americans became Afghan and Iraqis in 2003.



And now, the Russian troops occupying Ukraine are Ukrainians. There's no need for them to go back. — Ajay Ahlawat (@Ahlawat2012) October 2, 2025

White Nationalist are now trying to equate colonialism military invasion, rape, plunder, exploitation of natives with legal immigration and naturalization complying with immigration laws.



The idea is to…

# 1 whitewash their own colonial guilt



# 2 vilify immigrants minorities… — the exDem and exRepub 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@joysamcyborg) October 2, 2025

Glad @elonmusk reposted it. Here is why those who set foot in India never became Indians apart from .0000001%.



>White Britishers were in India to loot. Nothing else. Didn't even plan to conquer and settle like they did in the US or Australia.



>White Britishers in the process of… — Dont Give Up till you 🎯 (@soumya_V1) October 2, 2025

Never expected that even @elonmusk would have to think about this lame logic.



If only the British had truly stayed in India, earning here, spending here, instead of working/looting and sending remittances/resources/money to the UK.



Many foreign invaders came to India and… — 𑀅𑀲𑀑𑀓 / अशोक / Ashok (@A_cursed_being) October 2, 2025

What logic is this?



Even if for moment we take the argument at face value that the English who set foot in Indian became Indian, were English in India making the laws for India or was it the British Parliament, elected by English in England which was making the laws for India? — We, the people of India (@India_Policy) October 2, 2025

There’s a big difference between someone legally joining Tesla with proper documents and someone invading, overthrowing you and declaring they’ll run the company. — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) October 2, 2025

It's a laughably stupid proposition. Surprised you are even interested.



English caused famines in India every decade, stripped this place of resources. Now Indian economy comfortably exceeds the UK with no famines since they left.



Indians in the UK are like what budhist… — Shadow (@mchellap) October 2, 2025

When Indians set foot in England, they contributed 100% to England.



When English set foot in India, they too contributed 100% to England



In both cases: India at a loss, no need to put a emoji of 🤔, there is nothing to think about it just use common sense, if English ppl have. pic.twitter.com/A5X5PeSWMb — Gaurav (@Melb0urne__82) October 2, 2025

Elon trying to peddle lies disguised as thinker.



When colonised. Indian laws were written in London parliament. Is it the opposite today? Anglo Indians still living in india as indians. We dont call them colonizers. — Nikhil Gangil (@Intrinsic_cycle) October 2, 2025

India had not only struggled for two centuries under the rule of the British Empire, but had amassed approximately $45 trillion from the nation to build up its own coffers. The British Empire exploited and plundered India before leaving it in poverty, famine and with diseases.

Nevertheless, despite the irrefutable evidence, many white experts believe that Britain actually left India more developed than it found, and that the rule was beneficial for the country.