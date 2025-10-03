‘What logic is this?’: Elon Musk shares fallacious post on India’s colonisation; tweet gets community notes 

Elon Musk’s latest post – a rather fallacious one – has irked Indian netizens, and rightfully so. Even though the original post was by another account, and Musk had simply added the ‘thinking’ emoji, X users pointed out that his post amplified the erroneous post and also whitewashed colonisation.
The post was heavily criticised for: 1. Attempting to whitewash colonisation, and 2. Equating immigration to colonisation. Elon Musk’s post has now been community checked. “Equating the two is ridiculous. The British came to India illegally, looted its wealth, killed millions, and by the time they left, India was one of the poorest nations. By contrast, Indians living in the UK arrived legally on visas issued by the British government,” the community note stated.
Community notes was introduced on the platform to create “a better informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts”. If “enough” contributors rate that note as helpful, then the note is publicly shown on a post.
The original tweet, an insensitive and a mocking one, that Musk shared, stated: “If Indians set foot in England and become English. Then the English who set foot in India became Indian. Therefore the English did not rule India. There is no such thing as ‘colonisation.’ QED.”
Social media users called out the tweet as well as Elon Musk, with some even using Tesla to demonstrate their point. “White Nationalist are now trying to equate colonialism military invasion, rape, plunder, exploitation of natives with legal immigration and naturalisation complying with immigration laws. The idea is to whitewash their own colonial guilt, and vilify immigrant minorities by equating them with colonial imperialists,” replied a user, while another said, “There’s a big difference between someone legally joining Tesla with proper documents and someone invading, overthrowing you and declaring they’ll run the company.”
India had not only struggled for two centuries under the rule of the British Empire, but had amassed approximately $45 trillion from the nation to build up its own coffers. The British Empire exploited and plundered India before leaving it in poverty, famine and with diseases.
Nevertheless, despite the irrefutable evidence, many white experts believe that Britain actually left India more developed than it found, and that the rule was beneficial for the country.