'He tried to get me, but...': Elon Musk denies visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s island

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has pushed back against media reports linking him to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, calling the claims “false” and condemning outlets for spreading what he called a misleading narrative.

Musk said he refused Epstein’s invitation to the private island. "Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit."

Advertisement

Criticizing Sky News specifically, he tweeted, "Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline."

On Saturday, Musk lashed out at the "Democratic Party and their media allies," claiming that they were targeting him because they see him as a "threat." "Democratic Party & their media allies see Elon as a threat because he exposes corruption, challenges their narrative, & gives people free speech through X," he added.

This came hours after he posted a three-word message refuting media reports linking him to Epstein’s island, tweeting, "This is false," his first response following the release of thousands of documents from Epstein’s estate.

Advertisement

The newly released materials, provided by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and partially disclosed by Democratic members, include daily schedules, flight logs, financial records, and phone messages spanning nearly three decades of Epstein’s dealings.

Other prominent figures mentioned in the files include US entrepreneur Peter Thiel and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, highlighting Epstein’s extensive connections with powerful circles.

Democratic members of the committee emphasized that the documents provide new insights into Epstein’s influence among the wealthy and powerful.

"It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world," Oversight spokesperson Sara Guerrero said, adding, "Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Republicans criticized Democrats for releasing the information unilaterally, accusing them of "cherry-picking documents" and withholding files referencing Democratic officials.