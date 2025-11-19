'Whatever India requires, we will support': Russian defence giant on S-400, Su-57 cooperation

Russia's state defence giant Rostec has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting India's defence requirements, with its CEO Sergey Chemezov saying that Moscow will provide "whatever India requires."

"We have strong relations with India, and whatever India requires, we are here to support," Chemezov said while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show 2025. The CEO's response came when asked if there was any official communication from India regarding the additional S400 systems or the Su-57.

ThePrint reported in September that India was considering the possibility of acquiring the latest S-500 systems from Russia. The need for more S-400 or S-500 systems was part of the list of capabilities drawn up by the Defence Secretary even before Operation Sindoor. India had successfully deployed S-400 during Operation Sindoor.

Chemezov underlined that Russia continues to supply India with critical military equipment despite global geopolitical tensions. "India and Russia have been partners for many years. Even when India was under sanctions, we supplied the country with weapons to ensure its security. Today, we continue the same approach as in previous years, supplying India with whatever military equipment it needs and ensuring our mutual interests in developing cooperation," he said.

Su-57 offer with technology transfer

At the Dubai Air Show, a senior official from Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport detailed Moscow's offer to India for future air combat programmes, including the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet. "Rosoboronexport offers to India both license production of air weapons for future generation aircraft and integration of Indian weapons," the official said.

He added that Russia and the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) are offering India Su-57 jets produced in Russia, alongside a gradual plan to shift production to India. The proposal includes "technology transfer" and "technological learning of a few generation technologies, including engines, optics, AESA radar, AI elements, low signature technologies and modern air weapons."

There have been a series of high-level India–Russia meetings in recent weeks. During his visit to Moscow, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of government summit.

In New Delhi, Russian Security Council Secretary and Chairman of the Maritime Board of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18. The two sides discussed strengthening cooperation in the maritime sector, including new opportunities in connectivity, skill development, shipbuilding, and the blue economy.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his greetings to Russian President Putin and said he looked forward to hosting him in India next month.