'When I tried to expose it...': Lalit Modi drops bombshell on N Srinivasan and Chennai Super Kings

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has leveled explosive allegations against ex-BCCI secretary N Srinivasan, accusing him of umpire fixing and auction rigging during a recent podcast that has sparked widespread attention.



Modi, who helmed the IPL from 2008 to 2010, claimed Srinivasan initially dismissed the league’s potential but jumped on board once it turned into a massive success.

Related Articles

“N Srinivasan didn’t like IPL, he didn’t think it would work. But when it did, everyone jumped on the bandwagon,” Modi said, calling the former ICC chairman one of his biggest adversaries.

Modi alleged that Srinivasan manipulated umpire appointments, particularly for matches involving Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a franchise owned by Srinivasan’s company. “He would change umpires, putting Chennai-based officials in Chennai games. That’s fixing, and when I tried to expose it, he went completely against me,” Modi added.

The accusations didn’t stop there. Modi claimed Srinivasan rigged player auctions, specifically pointing to CSK’s acquisition of English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. “It was no secret. Every team knew. I told teams not to bid because Srinivasan wanted Flintoff,” he stated.

According to Modi, such decisions were made to ensure the league’s success despite the challenges. “When you’re trying to build something like the IPL, you have to remove every thorn. It’s about what’s bigger for the game,” he explained.

The allegations have reignited discussions about power struggles within the BCCI during the IPL’s formative years. Srinivasan, known for his stronghold in Indian cricket, has yet to respond to these claims.