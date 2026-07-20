When Sonam Wangchuk's father went on a hunger strike, PM Indira Gandhi flew to Leh. Here's what he wanted

As climate activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his indefinite hunger strike, memories of a four-decade-old episode involving his father, late Ladakhi leader Sonam Wangyal, resurfaced on Friday.

According to historical accounts, Wangyal launched an indefinite hunger strike in 1984 demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for Ladakh's communities.

Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to Leh, assured him that the demand would be addressed, and persuaded him to end his fast. Ladakh's communities were eventually granted ST status in 1989.

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Comparisons have gained momentum on social media, where photographs of Indira Gandhi meeting Wangyal during the hunger strike are widely circulated. The posts drew parallels between the Centre's response to Wangchuk's ongoing protest and the Centre's response to the protests in Delhi.

Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest on June 28. On Saturday, on the 21st day of his hunger strike, the Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital, citing health reasons.

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Congress Recalls 1984 Episode

The historical parallel also resonated within the Congress.

News agency PTI, citing party sources, reported that former Congress President Sonia Gandhi told a senior leader that they should meet Wangchuk at the protest site and referred to the 1984 episode.

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Sonia Gandhi cited Indira Gandhi's decision to travel to Leh and engage directly with Wangyal as an example of how governments should respond to peaceful democratic protests.

Last Thursday, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast, while party leader Pawan Khera visited him at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

After the meeting, Khera said peaceful protest was a constitutional right, and governments had a duty to engage with those on a fast. "That is what Indira Gandhi ji did in 1984. That is what Dr Manmohan Singh's government did in 2011,"

Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28. The outfit's agitation, centred on alleged examination irregularities and a demand for the Union education minister's resignation, entered its 28th day on Friday.

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Wangchuk urged people to ensure a massive turnout for the party's proposed march to Parliament on July 20.

Old Videos Of Wangchuk Go Viral

Wangyal was a prominent Ladakh leader and former minister in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir government. He played a key role in mobilising public opinion on Ladakh's constitutional and political aspirations.

The interest in the late leader's role in the movement has also brought several old videos of Wangchuk back into circulation.

In one widely shared clip, Wangchuk recalled that he identified his father as a farmer, rather than a minister in the then Jammu and Kashmir government, while applying for admission to an engineering college. He said he did not want family influence to affect the process.

Another video shows a young Wangchuk speaking about the difference between being "clever" and being "wise", arguing that wisdom lies in using knowledge for the larger public good instead of personal gain.

(With inputs from PTI)