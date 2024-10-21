'When you bring ghosts back to life': Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav sparks major controversy over abusive comments on CJI Chandrachud

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav found himself at the center of a major controversy after making derogatory comments about Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, following the latter's remarks on the Ayodhya dispute. Yadav’s comments, made on camera, sparked outrage as he appeared to criticize the CJI’s statement about having "prayed to God" for a resolution to the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. However, after a wave of backlash, Yadav swiftly retracted his statement, denying that he had spoken about the Chief Justice at all.

Yadav’s Controversial Remarks

When questioned by reporters about CJI Chandrachud’s reflection on the Ayodhya verdict, Yadav responded in a tone that many interpreted as disrespectful. “I do not want to make any comments. When you bring ghosts back to life, they become ghosts and start following justice. Where are they now?... Forget it, all such ****** people keep saying such things. Should I take notice of them?” Yadav remarked. His choice of words immediately attracted criticism from various quarters, including legal and political circles, for being highly inappropriate.

The Denial and Clarification

Faced with mounting backlash, Yadav soon backtracked, claiming he was misunderstood and that his comments were not directed at the Chief Justice. In a statement to news agency ANI, Yadav insisted, “Nobody asked me anything about the CJI. The CJI is a highly respected individual. I never made any comments about him. I was asked about the violence in Bahraich, and I responded to that.”

Despite this clarification, the damage had already been done, and Yadav’s initial comments were widely circulated on social media, fueling the controversy. Many questioned his abrupt denial, especially given the on-camera nature of the remarks.

Akhilesh Yadav Distances Himself

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav sought to distance himself from the controversy, stating that he was unaware of his uncle’s offensive comments. "We all respect the CJI," he said when pressed for a response. The statement appeared to be an attempt to defuse the situation and prevent further escalation of the issue.

The Chief Justice’s Ayodhya Remarks

The controversy stems from CJI Chandrachud’s remarks during a public event, where he reflected on the 2019 Supreme Court verdict that allowed the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya while allocating an alternative five-acre plot for a mosque. Speaking about his role in deliberating the Ayodhya case, CJI Chandrachud revealed that he had prayed for a resolution to the long-standing dispute. "Very often, we have cases where we don’t find a solution. This happened during the Ayodhya case, which was in front of me for three months. I sat before the deity and asked him to find a solution. Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way," he said.

CJI Chandrachud’s remarks were seen as a personal reflection on the emotionally charged case, which had been a focal point of political and religious tension in India for decades. His comments were interpreted as an acknowledgment of the weight of the decision, which ultimately brought an end to the 70-year legal battle.

The Ayodhya Verdict

The Ayodhya dispute revolved around whether the Babri Masjid, built in the 16th century by the Mughal emperor Babur, had replaced a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. The issue had sparked communal tensions and legal battles for decades. On November 9, 2019, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, including Justice Chandrachud, delivered the landmark verdict. The court ruled in favor of constructing a Ram temple at the disputed site, while providing a five-acre plot in Ayodhya for a mosque, aiming to bring closure to the deeply divisive conflict.