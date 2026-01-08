'Where was their morality when...': Eknath Shinde slams post-poll alliance in Ambernath, remembers Bal Thackeray

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has criticised the post-poll alliance between BJP, Congress, and NCP in Ambernath, calling it "against our ideology," after discussing the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The alliance was formed despite the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction securing the highest number of seats in the recent Ambernath municipal polls, intensifying scrutiny over shifting political allegiances in the state.

The Ambernath Vikas Aghadi (AVA) was constituted on Wednesday, comprising BJP, Congress, and NCP, sidelining the Shiv Sena faction. The December 20 poll results saw the Shinde Sena win 27 seats, four short of a majority, with BJP at 14, Congress 12, and NCP 4. The coalition crossed the majority mark with support from independents.

Shinde criticised the alliance, stating, "Where was their morality when Congress and the BJP joined hands in Ambernath? This is the same opposition that lectures us about alliances. They should first explain their own 'unholy pacts'," highlighting perceived inconsistencies in the opposition's stance.

Referring to party founder Bal Thackeray's legacy, Shinde said, "Whenever there was even a hint of betraying those principles, a firm decision was taken. Balasaheb often said, 'main meri Shiv Sena ko Congress nahi hone dunga', otherwise, he would rather disband the party," reaffirming loyalty to the original party ideology.

The Shinde-led Sena described the Ambernath alliance as a breach of "coalition dharma," alleging deliberate exclusion from local governance despite their strength. Congress suspended its 12 councillors involved in the alliance, who later joined the BJP, further altering the local dynamic.

Asked about his reaction, Shinde confirmed, "Yes, absolutely. I first spoke to the state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan and then to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. I told him that this incident was against our ideology, and he has taken the matter seriously."

Despite disappointment, Shinde maintained a resolute approach, stating, "I am not someone who gets rattled. The country has seen what I did in 2022. Even though I am not a doctor, I carried out a major operation," underscoring his capacity to respond to political challenges.

Devendra Fadnavis, at the same event, addressed concerns of internal discord, saying, "This was a strategic decision, as local polls are essentially fought by BJP workers," and dismissed any ego issues with his deputy. He emphasised that electoral strategies do not reflect broader coalition instability.