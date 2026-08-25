'Alpha' OTT release date: When, where will Alia Bhatt-led spy thriller stream online? Details here

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Alpha theatrical release and OTT window

The film was released in cinemas on July 3, 2026. Its reported Netflix premiere on August 28 would place the digital debut roughly eight weeks after the theatrical release, a window commonly followed by Hindi films.

Earlier reports had suggested that Alpha might release directly on OTT. However, YRF dismissed those claims and reiterated that the film would receive a theatrical release. The studio had described Alpha as a crucial project and said it took pride in creating cinematic experiences.

Dubbed versions yet to be confirmed

While the Hindi streaming release has been widely reported, details about Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and other dubbed versions remain unclear. Viewers will have to wait for an official announcement from Netflix or YRF regarding the availability of additional languages.

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What is Alpha about?

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha follows two women spies as they navigate dangerous missions, personal conflicts and threats connected to the larger YRF Spy Universe. The film features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor appearing in key parts.

The movie expands the universe established by films such as Ek Tha Tiger, War and Pathaan. With its women-led storyline, high-octane action and international espionage backdrop, Alpha was positioned as one of Bollywood’s major theatrical releases of 2026.

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Box office performance

Alpha was an underwhelming affair at the box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded an India net collection of approximately ₹58.86 crore, while its India gross stood at ₹70.05 crore. Alpha ended its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of around ₹99.10 crore.

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Why Alpha Underperformed

The film’s box office run was affected by mixed-to-negative reviews and weak word of mouth, with viewers and critics raising concerns about its writing, screenplay and overall execution. Alpha also witnessed a sharp drop in weekday collections after a decent opening, while competition from Dhamaal 4 further divided audience attention and affected the film’s screen count and footfalls.