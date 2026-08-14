White House calls Pune, Gujarat, Chennai ‘ugly sister cities’: What does it mean?

It is not only these Indian cities, the White House report has also mentioned multiple cities from Mexico, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic.

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WHAT ARE THEY TALKING ABOUT?

So, the US alleges that Chinese goods are being routed through other countries to get around the tariffs the US has imposed. ‘Ugly sister cities’ is a term used here to describe pairs of foreign production/trade hubs and US manufacturing cities that are connected by the same products.

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They are not actual sister cities and have no cultural or civic relationship. The term is being used to describe a trade relationship in which Chinese-made goods are allegedly routed through another country before entering the US, potentially putting American manufacturers of the same products under pressure.

The argument is that if Chinese goods are sent through India and then enter the US under an Indian identity, those imports could take orders away from American companies making the same products.

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The document describes this as a “zero-sum” transfer — production and jobs potentially shifting from US factories to foreign locations.

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The report stated, “Each pairing displays the same zero-sum arithmetic. When China-linked goods enter the US through a transshipment hub under a new national identity, American producers in the corresponding product line face lost orders, lower utilisation, and reduced employment.”

The term ‘ugly sister cities’ is a play on the term ‘sister cities’, which usually describes friendly relationships between cities. Here, the pairings are presented as competitive rather than cooperative.

The report says these examples are illustrative, not exhaustive, and describes them as potential channels through which rerouted imports could reduce orders, factory utilisation and employment in the US.

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It also uses a benchmark that every $1 billion in diverted imports could potentially displace 6,000 US jobs, directly and indirectly.