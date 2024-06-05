Who are the 4 youngest winning candidates of Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Check their constituencies and winning margins

The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election were unexpected since the Opposition INDIA alliance outperformed expectations based on exit polls, keeping the BJP, which was projected to gain a clear majority, from surpassing the 300-point threshold.

Nevertheless, four candidates, all of whom are 25 years old, were also elected to Parliament as a consequence of the election. As per the ECI data, these four candidates from constituencies across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar are the youngest candidates who have emerged victorious these Lok Sabha elections.



Pushpendra Saroj, Priya Saroj, Shambhavi Choudhary, and Sanjana Jatav, the four Gen Z MPs, are expected to be the youngest members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

While Shambhavi Choudhary and Sanjana Jatav are from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Congress, respectively, Pushpendra and Priya Saroj ran on the Samajwadi Party (SP) platform.

Let's take a look at their winning margins and constituencies:

NAME PARTY STATE CONSTITUENCY WINNING MARGIN Pushpendra Saroj Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Kaushambi 103944 Priya Saroj Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Machhlishahr 35850 Shambhavi Choudhary Lok Janshakti Party (NDA) Bihar Samastipur 187251 Sanjana Jatav Congress Rajasthan Bharatpur 51983



Samsatipur candidate Shambhavi, extending her gratitude to the voters, told PTI, "I extend my wishes to the people of Samastipur. I would say that they have taken the right decision, and I will try to live up to their expectations. Samastipur has given me a big victory, and I believe that the people have given me a place in their heart. I had said that I have come here to seek blessings as a daughter and today they have accepted me as their daughter."

Sanjana Jatav, a Congress candidate from Bharatpur, was seen celebrating and dancing along with party workers after she defeated the BJP candidate Ramswaroop Koli by over 51,000 votes.