WHO confirms second human case of H9N2 bird flu virus; Check symptoms and treatment here

The World Health Organisation has confirmed a case of human infection with the H9N2 bird flu virus in a four-year-old child from West Bengal, India. The child, who was hospitalised with severe respiratory issues, high fever, and abdominal cramps, has now been discharged after receiving treatment.

The WHO stated that the patient had been in contact with poultry at home and in the vicinity, with no reports of respiratory illness symptoms among family members or other contacts. Details regarding vaccination status and antiviral treatment were not disclosed at the time of the report.

This marks the second recorded case of H9N2 bird flu infection in humans in India. The first one was recorded in 2019. While the virus typically leads to mild illness, the WHO cautioned that sporadic human cases could still arise, as H9N2 is among the most prevalent avian influenza viruses found in poultry across various regions.

As of the latest update, there has been no immediate response from the Indian health ministry regarding this incident.

About H9N2 virus

- H9N2 is a subtype of the avian influenza virus, commonly found in birds, and it is the second case of H9N2 in India.

- The virus spreads through direct contact with infectious animals or indirect interaction with contaminated environments.

- Common symptoms of H9N2 include:

fever

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

headache

muscle aches

fatigue

conjunctivitis

- Severe symptoms like difficulty breathing and pneumonia can also occur.

- It can lead to more severe illness, especially in individuals with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions.

- H9N2 is less infectious and results in a milder illness than other avian influenza strains such as H5N1 and H7N9.

Treatment

- Treatment for H9N2 bird flu includes anti-viral medications like zanamivir (Relenza) and oseltamivir (Tamiflu) if used early in the illness, as well as supportive care like relaxation, hydration, and treatment of fever and respiratory problems.

- In severe cases, hospitalisation for intensive care and respiratory support may be required to manage the infection effectively.

- Due to H9N2's global distribution and potential for human infection, continuous surveillance and preventive measures are necessary.