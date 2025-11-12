Who is Dr Shaheen Shahid, professor-turned-JeM recruiter, tasked with leading Jaish’s women’s wing?

Dr Shaheen Shahid, once a lecturer at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College (GSVM) in Kanpur, was arrested last week in Faridabad. Authorities alleged that she played a central role in a white-collar terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), focusing on expanding the group’s women’s wing operations within India. Her background as a medical professional and her subsequent involvement in these alleged activities have drawn significant attention from investigators and the public alike.

Initial investigations suggest Dr Shaheen was tasked with establishing and leading JeM’s women’s wing in India, operating under Jamaat-ul-Momineen, a recently formed branch dedicated to the radicalisation and recruitment of women.

Security officials state that Dr Shaheen used her medical credentials and professional contacts to avoid suspicion while assisting the module’s logistical operations.

Investigative agencies believe Sadia Azhar, sister of JeM founder Masood Azhar and head of the women’s wing in Pakistan, may have directly delegated responsibilities to Dr Shaheen. Sadia’s husband, Yusuf Azhar, previously identified as a mastermind of the 1999 Kandahar hijacking, was reportedly killed during Operation Sindoor earlier this year.

Authorities alleged that Dr Shaheen communicated with cross-border handlers via covert social media channels, aiming to mobilise sympathisers and expand JeM’s recruitment network across India.

Dr Shaheen’s arrest followed a series of detentions, including Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Umar U Nabi, medical professionals associated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad. The group is alleged to have formed the core of an inter-state terror network uncovered after the Delhi Red Fort car blast, which resulted in 12 fatalities and more than 20 injuries. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the investigation began after Jaish-e-Mohammed posters surfaced in Srinagar’s Nowgam area in mid-October.

Subsequent questioning of Dr Muzammil reportedly led investigators to Dr Shaheen and detailed the extent of her coordination with female operatives. Officials allege that she used her influence within the medical and academic community to facilitate the network’s expansion while maintaining a low profile. Three days after Dr Muzammil’s arrest, Dr Shaheen was detained on November 11, accused of leveraging her expertise for the module’s benefit.

In response to her arrest, a joint team from the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Jammu and Kashmir Police, and local authorities conducted a search of her family’s Lalbagh residence in Lucknow. Officers confirmed that the house is occupied by her brother, Dr Parvez Ansari, also a doctor, who was taken in for questioning. The ATS seized mobile phones, a hard disk, and documents to support ongoing investigations.

Her father, Syed Ahmad Ansari, stated, "I last spoke to Shaheen about a month ago. I have three children – my eldest son Shoaib, my daughter Shaheen, and my youngest Parvez. I never heard her mention Dr Muzammil or anyone connected to such activities.”

According to college officials, Dr Shaheen went on unauthorised leave from GSVM in 2013 and did not return, leading to her termination by the state government in 2021 after multiple ignored notices.

A senior professor from GSVM, requesting anonymity, remarked, "Ever since her name surfaced in the terror case, everyone here is shocked. She was quiet, disciplined, and no one imagined she could be involved in something like this.” Her acquaintances described her as "brilliant but withdrawn," and several academic peers recalled her unexpected withdrawal from public life over a decade ago.

Investigators report that Dr Shaheen married Zafar Hayat, a Maharashtra-based professional, before divorcing in 2015. She then moved to Faridabad, where she allegedly came into contact with Dr Muzammil and other network members. Sources indicate that her vehicle, reportedly used by Dr Muzammil, was previously found to contain a rifle and live ammunition, contributing to suspicions regarding her involvement in logistics.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now assumed control of the case, examining Dr Shaheen’s academic records, communication history, and social network in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Faridabad. The UP ATS has also seized all official documentation pertaining to her career from GSVM Medical College as part of the inquiry.