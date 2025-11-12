Red Fort blast latest: Turkey link, Telegram groups key focus of NIA probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially stepped in, taking charge of the probe after initial leads suggested the chilling possibility of a terror conspiracy. Two days after a deadly explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort claimed 12 lives and left several others injured, the national capital remains under an intense security blanket. Armed personnel man the borders, vehicles are being stopped and searched at key intersections, and the city hums with the unease of heightened vigilance.

At the blast site itself, where a Hyundai i20 was reduced to twisted metal on Monday evening, security forces continue to hold their ground. Paramilitary troops guard every entry and exit point of the capital, while large-scale checking drives sweep through Delhi’s major routes.

Delhi Red Fort blast: Know top developments here