Who is IPS Manoj Kumar Verma: The newly appointed Kolkata Police Commissioner

Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed as the new Kolkata Police Commissioner. His appointment came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to remove Vineet Goyal from the position.

Goyal's removal followed his meeting with junior doctors who were protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a Kolkata hospital. After his removal, Goyal will now serve as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF).

Verma, a member of the 1998 Indian Police Service batch, has been appointed as the new Additional Director General of Police (ADG) for Law and Order in West Bengal. He previously served as the Barrackpore Police Commissioner and held a position as an additional director at the Directorate of Security and is now stepping into this crucial role at a time of heightened tensions in the state.

Since September 10, junior doctors have been staging protests outside Swasthya Bhavan, the state's health headquarters, demanding the resignation of Health Minister Goyal. The protests were ignited by the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor, whose semi-naked body was discovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

In response to the public outcry, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the removal of Goyal and the Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police (North), who faced allegations of bribery from the victim's family. Additionally, the Director of Medical Education, Kaustav Naik, and the Director of Health Services, Debashis Halder, have also been relieved of their duties.

Verma will now be facing the dual challenge of managing ongoing protests related to the horrific incident and ensuring public safety during the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.