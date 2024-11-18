scorecardresearch
Who is K Sanjay Murthy, new Comptroller and Auditor General?

K Sanjay Murthy is an IAS officer of the 1989 batch, belonging to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

IAS officer K Sanjay Murthy is the new Comptroller and Auditor General of India. IAS officer K Sanjay Murthy is the new Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

The Centre has appointed IAS K Sanjay Murthy as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. Currently, he is serving as the Secretary of the Department of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education.

In this role, Murthy was responsible for overseeing policies related to higher education, ensuring the implementation of government initiatives, and collaborating with educational institutions to promote educational development across the country.

K Sanjay Murthy is an IAS officer of the 1989 batch, belonging to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Murthy will replace Girish Chandra Murmu, who was appointed as the CAG in August 2020. Before taking over as CAG, Murmu was the first Lieutenant-Governor of the new Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir.


 


 

Published on: Nov 18, 2024, 9:30 PM IST
