Who is Padma Jaiswal? 2003-batch IAS officer dismissed after 17-year disciplinary process

A disciplinary process that began in 2008 has ended with one of the rarest outcomes in the Indian Administrative Service: dismissal.

The Centre has removed Padma Jaiswal, a 2003-batch AGMUT cadre officer currently serving as Special Secretary in the Delhi government's Administrative Reforms Department, from service on charges of corruption, according to a report by the Indian Express. The removal order, issued earlier this week, carries the final approval of the President of India on the recommendation of the Department of Personnel and Training, acting on the advice of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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When contacted, Jaiswal said, "I am not aware of any such development or any dismissal order being passed."

How the case began

The charges against Jaiswal trace back to her tenure as Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh in 2007-08. A complaint filed by local residents in February 2008 accused her of misappropriating government revenue and misusing her official position. She was suspended in April 2008, though the suspension was revoked in October 2010.

The MHA initiated disciplinary proceedings under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules. Charge memoranda were served in 2009 and 2010. The Central Vigilance Commission and the Union Public Service Commission were both consulted in the process, with the UPSC recommending her removal from service.

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A legal battle that dragged on for years

The proceedings did not move in a straight line. The Central Administrative Tribunal had earlier set aside the MHA's disciplinary action, ruling that the Ministry lacked jurisdiction over AGMUT cadre officers, a finding that effectively stalled the case for years.

The Union government challenged that order before the Delhi High Court, which on April 1 this year ruled in the Centre's favour. The High Court held that the CAT had "erred" in its finding and restored the disciplinary proceedings to the stage at which they had been stayed. With the legal hurdle cleared, the MHA completed the process and formally recommended the major penalty of removal.

Why this matters

Major penalties such as dismissal or compulsory retirement are imposed on IAS officers only in rare circumstances, making this case a significant one by any measure. Jaiswal had served in key roles across Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, and Puducherry over a career spanning more than two decades.