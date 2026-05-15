BT Explainer: How can joint life annuities help couples secure lifetime income?

Retirement planning is no longer just about accumulating a large corpus—it is increasingly about ensuring that savings can sustain a longer lifespan and rising expenses. With Indians living longer and healthcare costs steadily climbing, financial experts say retirement income strategies are becoming just as important as wealth creation.

Advertisement

According to Mallika S, Head – Operations, Go Digit Life Insurance, one option increasingly gaining relevance for couples is the joint life annuity, which aims to provide predictable income for both partners throughout retirement.

Retirement planning

Traditional retirement plans often focus on accumulating wealth through fixed deposits, mutual funds, pensions or other investments. However, retirees frequently face one key concern: uncertainty around cash flow after regular salaries stop.

Mallika S observed that rising life expectancy is changing the retirement landscape. “In India, life expectancy has climbed from 63 years in the early 2000s to an estimated 72 years in 2025,” she noted, adding that this increases the risk of individuals outliving their savings.

For couples, the challenge becomes more complicated because retirement planning must account for two individuals and ensure that the surviving spouse remains financially protected.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Can uncertain markets create better opportunities for retirement investing?

“We often dream of retirement as a series of slow mornings… but it comes with a question most people avoid until it’s late: How do you fund this lifestyle once your salary stops?” Mallika said.

Joint Life Annuity

A joint life annuity is a life insurance-based retirement product designed to generate a regular income stream for two people, typically spouses.

The structure generally includes:

Primary annuitant: The individual who initially receives the payout

Secondary annuitant: The spouse or partner covered under the same plan

The key feature lies in continuity. If the primary annuitant passes away, payments continue for the surviving spouse according to the terms selected at the time of purchase.

Advertisement

MUST READ: EPS pension hike: What changes if minimum pension rises from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500?

Mallika described this as one of the biggest advantages of such plans. She said the structure ensures that “the surviving partner is never left financially vulnerable.”

Payout structures

Joint life annuities are not uniform products. The income structure can differ depending on the plan chosen.

Common formats include:

Full continuity: The surviving spouse continues receiving 100% of the original payout.

Reduced payout: The surviving partner receives a predefined percentage of the earlier income amount.

Plan termination: The annuity ends after the death of both annuitants.

The structure selected often depends on retirement goals, expected expenses and desired income levels.

MUST READ: What is NPS Sanchay? Who is it meant for and how will it work?

Why annuities are important

Go Digit Life Insurance highlighted four major reasons annuities remain relevant in retirement planning:

Steady income: Unlike market-linked investments, annuities provide predictable payouts.

Longevity protection: Income continues through retirement and can reduce the risk of exhausting savings.

Advertisement

Tax efficiency: Some plans offer tax-deferred growth benefits.

Protection from market volatility: Returns are generally shielded from day-to-day market fluctuations.

Mallika noted that annuities can convert accumulated savings into “a dependable pension that honors your lifetime of hard work.”

Immediate and Deferred plans

Insurers today offer different annuity formats based on retirement needs.

An immediate annuity allows investors to contribute a lump sum and begin receiving income almost immediately. This option is generally suited for retirees or those with a large corpus.

A deferred annuity, meanwhile, allows policyholders to invest earlier and start payouts at a future date, usually around retirement age.

Insurers also offer guaranteed annuities, which provide fixed income irrespective of market movements, and index-linked annuities, where a portion of returns may depend on market performance.

For couples evaluating retirement options, Mallika’s broader message remains simple: planning is no longer only about wealth accumulation—it is increasingly about ensuring income continuity and financial independence for both partners over the long term.