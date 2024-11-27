Who is Shrikant Shinde?  Eknath Shinde's pick for Deputy CM amid Maharashtra leadership speculation

As Maharashtra awaits the announcement of its next chief minister, Shiv Sena chief and caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is reportedly advocating for his son, Shrikant Shinde, to be appointed as Deputy Chief Minister in the upcoming Devendra Fadnavis-led Cabinet.

Further, Shinde has allegedly requested that if he is not appointed as Chief Minister, he should at least be designated as the convener of the Mahayuti government, according to a report by the New Indian Express. He argued this because the elections were conducted under his leadership.

Who is Shrikant Shinde?

Shrikant Eknath Shinde, born on February 4, 1987, is a politician and a member of the 17th Lok Sabha, representing the Kalyan constituency in Maharashtra. He is affiliated with the Shiv Sena party and is the son of Eknath Shinde, the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Before venturing into politics, Shrikant Shinde pursued a medical career. He earned an MBBS degree and later completed an M.S. in Orthopedics at Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College in Navi Mumbai. At the time he was elected in 2014, he was in the final year of his Master’s program.

Shrikant Shinde made history in the 2014 general elections by winning the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat and becoming the youngest-ever Maratha Member of Parliament. He successfully defended his seat in the 2019 elections.

Why is Shinde Sena opposing Shrikant?

Shinde reportedly indicated that he would be willing to step aside from the government if his demand for his son’s promotion is met. However, this proposal has sparked dissent within the Shiv Sena, with leaders from the party's core group expressing concerns that elevating Shrikant to a prominent role would tarnish the party's reputation.

They pointed out the hypocrisy of the move, given their criticism of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for promoting his son, Aditya Thackeray.

Who will be the next CM of Maharashtra?

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis is widely expected to assume the chief ministership, following a green light from the BJP Central leadership. A senior BJP leader confirmed to Shinde on November 25 that Fadnavis would be the next Chief Minister, leading to Shinde’s resignation on November 26.

In a show of support, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MP Naresh Mhaske stated that his camp would accept Fadnavis as chief minister if the decision aligns with the Mahayuti coalition. He emphasised that their party differs from Thackeray’s faction, which he claimed would withdraw if the chief minister's position was not granted.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that Ajit Pawar may return as Deputy Chief Minister, potentially reclaiming the finance portfolio. Should Eknath Shinde decline the Deputy CM role, he might be offered a position in the Central Cabinet.

Preparations for a new government are underway, with a swearing-in ceremony expected to take place at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on December 2. The BJP is planning a grand event that will invite various dignitaries and religious leaders.