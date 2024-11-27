'We're not like Uddhav...': Sena MP's big hint amid power tussle over Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske said that the party would accept Devendra Fadnavis as the Maharashtra CM if the Mahayuti decides the same.

Attacking former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Mhaske said: "We are not Uddhav Thackeray who will go away if we are not given the chief minister post." He added that Shinde is not upset.

The Shiv Sena MP was referring to the aftermath of the 2019 Maharashtra elections when the BJP and the then undivided Shiv Sena won 161 seats in the state after a 5-year term under Fadnavis.

Shiv Sena then claimed that the then BJP chief Amit Shah agreed to term sharing between the 2 parties. Following this, the Shiv Sena broke the alliance with the BJP and joined hands with the Congress and the then undivided NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister.

Mhaske's remark came as reports suggesting that Eknath Shinde has demanded the Home Department started doing the rounds. His statement also comes as a stark contrast to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat's take on the tussle for the Maharashtra CM post.

Shirsat said earlier in the day that Eknath Shinde would never accept the Deputy CM post, adding the elections were fought in Shinde's name. He also said that Mahayuti's win in the Maharashtra polls was only because of Shinde.

He further said: "If the BJP fulfills our demand (to make Shinde the Chief Minister), a good message will go out to the people. Future elections will prove to be beneficial for us if Shinde is the Chief Minister."

Moreover, sources within the Shinde Sena told India Today TV that in a series of meetings with top BJP leaders, the party was promised the CM post if the Mahayuti secured a majority in the assembly elections.

Eknath Shinde resigned as the Maharashtra CM on Tuesday. After this, Governor CP Radhakrishnan requested Shinde to continue in the caretaker role till the oath taking ceremony takes place.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance retained power in Maharashtra by winning 230 out of the 288 assembly seats in the polls. The BJP won 132 sears, Shiv Sena 57 and NCP 41.