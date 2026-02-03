Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh? Meitei leader who rose through BJP ranks now set to be Manipur CM

The BJP on Tuesday picked Yumnam Khemchand Singh for the post of chief minister of Manipur, a state that has been under President's rule for nearly a year. The post has remained vacant since N Biren Singh resigned in February 2025 amid a prolonged phase of ethnic violence in Manipur.

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Khemchand Singh's name as the next Chief Minister was announced after he was elected as the Legislature Party Leader of the BJP in the Manipur Assembly.

Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Shri @YKhemchandSingh on being elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader of Manipur.



On behalf of BJP Manipur Pradesh, we wish you great success. Your experience, dedication, and leadership will further strengthen the party and serve the… pic.twitter.com/qkLoxyKVtO — BJP Manipur (@BJP4Manipur) February 3, 2026

Imphal-born Meitei leader with strong urban base

Born in Imphal, Khemchand Singh has deep roots in Manipur's Meitei community. He rose through the party ranks after joining the BJP ahead of the 2017 elections. He represents the Singjamei seat in Imphal West district, winning the constituency in both 2017 and 2022. He has a strong support base in what is widely seen as a Meitei-majority area in Imphal.

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Speaker of the Assembly, then key portfolios

Khemchand Singh served as the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from 2017 to 2022, a period that saw major political churn in the state. He presided over the Assembly during the BJP's coalition government formation after the 2017 polls, when the party secured 21 seats.

After the 2022 election, under the second N Biren Singh ministry, he moved into the Cabinet as a minister handling Municipal Administration, Housing & Urban Development (MAHUD). He later also held the Education portfolio, with his work focusing on urban infrastructure.