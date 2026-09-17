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Who let the dogs out? Yuva Sena's unique protest in Niphad Panchayat office goes viral

Who let the dogs out? Yuva Sena's unique protest in Niphad Panchayat office goes viral

Yuva Sena (UBT) district chief Vikram Randhave led the demonstration to highlight what the protesters alleged was the administration’s failure to act despite repeated complaints about stray dogs in Niphad

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 2:40 PM IST
Who let the dogs out? Yuva Sena's unique protest in Niphad Panchayat office goes viralNashik activists release stray dogs on official’s table after complaints go unheard

A protest against the stray dog problem Nashik on Thursday took an unusual turn when members of the Yuva Sena, youth wing of Shiv Sena (UBT), brought stray puppies into the Niphad Nagar Panchayat office and placed them on the table of Dheeraj Bhamre, the chief officer of the civic organisation.

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Yuva Sena (UBT) district chief Vikram Randhave led the demonstration to highlight what the protesters alleged was the administration’s failure to act despite repeated complaints about stray dogs in Niphad, PTI reported. The protesters brought the puppies in small sacks and released them in Bhamre’s office. Randhave also placed a garland made of currency notes on the official’s table as part of the protest.

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Protesters claimed that the stray-dog population in and around Niphad had been increasing, creating problems for residents, particularly children, senior citizens, women and motorists. They alleged that several people had been bitten by stray dogs and that repeated representations to the civic administration had not resulted in concrete action.

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The issue was also raised in the context of the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. Randhave claimed that the presence of stray dogs had created fear among people visiting Ganesh pandals and demanded immediate steps to address the problem.

Watch full video here

What did the protestors demand?

“We have been raising this issue for days, but no real action has been taken. If the administration fails to act, we will repeat the protest and bring more people here,” Randhave said, according to PTI.

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The protesters demanded sterilisation drives, proper arrangements for catching stray dogs and measures to control their population. They also criticised the civic administration for focusing on the tendering process instead of resolving the issue on the ground.

Randhave warned that if the problem was not addressed, the group would return and stage another protest in the presence of citizens.

Responding to the protest, Niphad Nagar Panchayat chief officer Dheeraj Bhamre said the civic body had already floated a tender twice to address the issue. The protesters, however, maintained that the repeated tendering process had not translated into visible action for residents.

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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 2:40 PM IST
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