Who let the dogs out? Yuva Sena's unique protest in Niphad Panchayat office goes viral

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Protesters claimed that the stray-dog population in and around Niphad had been increasing, creating problems for residents, particularly children, senior citizens, women and motorists. They alleged that several people had been bitten by stray dogs and that repeated representations to the civic administration had not resulted in concrete action.

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The issue was also raised in the context of the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. Randhave claimed that the presence of stray dogs had created fear among people visiting Ganesh pandals and demanded immediate steps to address the problem.

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STORY | Protesters release stray dogs on official’s table in Nashik to highlight canine menace



A group of protesters released stray dogs on the table of a civic official in Maharashtra’s Nashik district to highlight the stray dog menace within the jurisdiction of the Niphad… pic.twitter.com/PCbm1CTM4v — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 17, 2026

What did the protestors demand?

“We have been raising this issue for days, but no real action has been taken. If the administration fails to act, we will repeat the protest and bring more people here,” Randhave said, according to PTI.

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The protesters demanded sterilisation drives, proper arrangements for catching stray dogs and measures to control their population. They also criticised the civic administration for focusing on the tendering process instead of resolving the issue on the ground.

Randhave warned that if the problem was not addressed, the group would return and stage another protest in the presence of citizens.

Responding to the protest, Niphad Nagar Panchayat chief officer Dheeraj Bhamre said the civic body had already floated a tender twice to address the issue. The protesters, however, maintained that the repeated tendering process had not translated into visible action for residents.