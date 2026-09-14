Drunk men chase, ram their car against woman biker in Gurugram; watch video

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In the video posted online, Sia said the occupants of a white sedan had been chasing her from the start of the ride. She said the car approached aggressively and when she asked the driver to maintain a safe distance, she was told to stop her motorcycle. Sia alleged the men appeared to be drunk. It is unclear how many men were in the car.

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Sia tried to stay ahead to prevent the car from cutting in front of her, she said. A fellow rider behind her attempted to shield her by positioning his bike between her and the car. She alleged the sedan continued to pursue her before making a sharp cut and striking her motorcycle from the side. The impact threw her onto the asphalt, and her bike skidded along the road before the car sped away.

Another video, recorded on the helmet camera of Sia's fellow rider, showed him chasing the sedan and confronting the driver after the car stopped at a traffic signal. The driver denied responsibility and drove away.

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Sharing the footage on Instagram, where she runs the page 'rebelwheels_sia_', Sia said she felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. She urged the police to act against drivers who endanger others and flee the scene after an accident. She also referred to the vehicle registration number and the name of the RC owner in the video.

The clip drew widespread attention online, with users tagging Delhi Police, Gurugram Police, Gurugram Traffic Police and Haryana Police, demanding action against the driver. Many called for an FIR to be registered and raised concerns over road safety and rash driving in the city.