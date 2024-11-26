Who will be Maharashtra CM? Clarity by tonight or tomorrow morning

The suspense over who will be Maharashtra's next Chief Minister is expected to end by today night or Wednesday morning, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said on Tuesday. He stated that the decision would be finalised after discussions involving Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior BJP leaders.

"The three leaders will meet in the evening and take an appropriate decision, which will be communicated to the media either by tonight or Wednesday morning," Shirsat told reporters.

Shirsat also noted that there was public sentiment in favor of Shinde continuing as Chief Minister, given that the assembly elections were contested under his leadership. However, he admitted to being unaware of the BJP leadership's stance on the matter.

The issue remains unresolved three days after the ruling Mahayuti alliance retained power in Maharashtra. The BJP emerged as the largest party in the 288-member assembly, winning 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena secured 57 and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction won 41.

Shinde tendered his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan on Monday. The term of the outgoing assembly ends on November 26.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar's NCP and RSS have backed Devendra Fadnavis for the chief minister post. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has also backed Fadnavis for the top post. "When Eknath Shinde came to know that the BJP high command has selected Devendra Fadnavis as the CM (of Maharashtra), he (Shinde) is a bit unhappy, which I can understand. But, BJP has got 132 seats and hence I think there should be a way, Devendra Fadnavis should be made the CM."

Athawale said Shinde can assume the charge of deputy chief minister. "If he is not willing to be the deputy CM, he can be made union minister in Prime Minister Modi's cabinet. The people of Maharashtra want Devendra Fadnavis to be the chief minister."



