'Wholly unwarranted': Supreme Court cancels bail to actor Darshan by Karnataka HC in Renukaswamy murder case

The Supreme Court has rescinded the bail granted to Kannada actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case. The court called the Karnataka High Court's decision "perverse" and "wholly unwarranted," insisting that authorities take Darshan into custody "expeditiously." It reiterated the principle that "In democracy, all persons are subject to equal access to law."

Advertisement

The court scrutinised the High Court's judgement, questioning whether it "applied its mind judiciously" in granting bail, especially in a serious case involving "murder and conspiracy." The bench noted, "We will not make the same mistake the High Court did," highlighting its seriousness in handling the case.

The bench, led by Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, found "serious legal infirmity" in the High Court’s December 2024 order, describing it as an "arbitrary exercise" of discretion. They criticised the High Court for delving into witness statements, a task typically reserved for trial courts.

Justice Pardiwala underscored the universal application of the law, stating, "no man is above the law" and "obedience to law is a rule, not a favour." Additionally, the court instructed that Darshan, if imprisoned, should not receive any preferential treatment.

Advertisement

Justice Pardiwala warned, "The day we come to know that the accused are being given five-star treatment in jail premises, we will place the jail superintendent under suspension."

The murder case relates to Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan’s associate, actress Pavithra Gowda. Police allege that the victim sent obscene messages to Gowda, prompting Darshan to abduct him in June 2024 from Chitradurga.

The victim reportedly endured brutal torture over three days in a shed in Bengaluru before his body was discovered in a drain.

Darshan, currently located in Tamil Nadu, is expected to be arrested following the submission of the Supreme Court’s order to the trial court by Bengaluru Police. A warrant will then be issued for his arrest.

Advertisement

The case has drawn significant public interest due to Darshan's celebrity status in the Kannada film industry. The court's stringent remarks and swift action underscore the judiciary's commitment to uphold the rule of law irrespective of social standings.

This decision comes amidst broader discussions on the accountability of high-profile individuals within the judicial system. The Supreme Court’s stance reinforces the notion that legal processes must be adhered to strictly, ensuring that justice is not compromised by external influences.