Top stocks in news: UltraTech, ESDS, Gland Pharma, RVNL, Priority, IEX, Power Grid, Cipla, WeWork

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Coal India, ONGC, Oil India, AIA Engineering, Arvind, BMW Industries, Capri Global Capital, Citadel Realty,, Clean Science and Technology, Emcure Pharma, Fineotex Chemical, Finolex Cables, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India), General Insurance Corporation of India, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Hikal, Hitech Corporation, Indigo Paints, Jagsonpal Pharma and other shall trade ex-dividend today

Corporate actions today: Shares of Integrated Proteins and TCC Concept shall trade ex-split, while shares of Jonjua Overseas shall trade ex-date for bonus today. Shares of PVR Inox shall trade ex-date for buyback today.

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ESDS Software Solution: The AI and GPU solutions player will make its stock market debut on Friday, September 04 after the company riased a total of Rs 720 crore from its IPO sold in the price band for 429 apiece between August 28 and September 01 with a lot size or 34 equity shares. The issue was overall subscription of 135.88 times, fetching more than 63.01 lakh applications.

Priority Jewels: The jewellery player will also begin its stock market journey from Friday, September 04 as it raised Rs 92 crore from its IPO between August 28 and September 01. It sold its shares for Rs 200 with a lot size of 75 equity shares. It was overall booked 100.45 times, fetching more than 20.80 lakh applications.

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Gland Pharma: Fosun Pharma Industrial is likely to sell a 5 per cent equity stake in Gland Pharma via a block deal, with the offer size pegged at Rs 2,279.5 crore and the floor price set at Rs 2,763 per share, suggest media reports citing sources.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run utility player received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 1,152.49 crore to establish an inter-state transmission system for the integration of power from renewable energy projects in Lakadia REZ, Gujarat- Phase II (7,500 MW), on a BOOT basis. The project comprises the establishment of a new 765/400 kV Lakadia-II substation in Gujarat.

UltraTech Cement: The Aditya Birla Group has entered India’s wires and cables market with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore, launching the business under the Ultravolt brand through its cement arm UltraTech Cement.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway player company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a contract worth Rs 404.88 crore from East Coast Railway.

Cipla: The pharma player's subsidiary, Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc., has entered into a strategic partnership with Qilu Pharma for the exclusive licensing and supply of QL2107, a biosimilar to Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in the US. Qilu will be responsible for the development, while Cipla USA Inc. will be responsible for commercialising the asset by leveraging its strong commercial presence.

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Max Healthcare Institute: The company board has approved the infusion of an additional amount of around Rs 87.87 crore by way of subscription to equity shares on a rights basis in Kalinga Hospital, a subsidiary of the company.

Bharat Forge: Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FN Herstal, a wholly owned subsidiary of FN Browning Group, to pursue local manufacturing of small arms, integrated weapon systems and counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) solutions.

Indian Energy Exchange: The leading exchange said that electricity traded volume rose 20.2 per cent to 13.94 BU, while real-time electricity market volume increased 10.6 per cent to 5.6 BU. The traded volume in the day-ahead contingency and term-ahead markets jumped 111.3 per cent to 1,765 MU.

Cohance Lifesciences: The drugmaker has announced two proposed transactions to strengthen its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) strategy- an additional investment of $13 million in NJ Bio and a controlling investment of $5 million in Aruka Bio. Both transactions will be funded through internal accruals.

RBL Bank: The private lender bank has received a show-cause notice (SCN) from the Assistant Commissioner, Delhi, proposing a GST demand aggregating to Rs 164.13 crore, including applicable interest and penalty, for financial year 2022-23. The notice relates to an alleged mismatch between input tax credit reported in GST returns under the separate GST registration obtained for the its bullion business.

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Sterlite Technologies: The company board has approved a capex of Rs 3,000 crore for its existing manufacturing facility, in view of global demand for optical fibre cables and connectivity solutions.

Avalon Technologies: The EMS player and Zollner Elektronik AG, a leading European electronics manufacturing services company, have announced the formation of a joint venture (JV) for PCBA, box-build and system-integration manufacturing in India.

WeWork India Management: The company board has given in-principle approval for setting up a 10 MWp captive solar power plant in Karnataka, aimed at reducing the company's electricity costs, increasing the use of renewable energy and supporting its sustainability objectives.

Welspun Investments and Commercials: The company board has approved an infusion of funds of up to Rs 1,285 crore into Vishwakarma Realty, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, by way of subscription to up to 75 crore compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) and 53.50 crore optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) at a face value of Rs 10 each, in one or more tranches.

Ramco Systems: The global aviation software provider has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Safran Helicopter Engines, a leading manufacturer of rotorcraft turbines, to collaborate on enabling the seamless integration of Safran's engine data with Ramco Aviation Software.