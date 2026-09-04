Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Janmashtami 2026: Banks closed today in several states, Check convenient alternatives

Janmashtami 2026: Banks closed today in several states, Check convenient alternatives

Customers should also remember that Janmashtami is a regional bank holiday, so the closure depends on the location of the branch

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 6:00 AM IST
Janmashtami 2026: Banks closed today in several states, Check convenient alternativesBank branches in several parts of India are closed today on account of Janmashtami

Bank branches in several parts of India are closed today on account of Janmashtami, with the holiday observed as Krishna Janmashtami in multiple banking centres. The closure is based on the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar and is not uniform across the country, meaning customers in some states may find their branches operating normally.

Advertisement

For customers who had planned a branch visit, there is no need to postpone every banking activity. Most routine transactions can still be completed through digital channels.

READ THIS: SBI customers alert! UPI to go offline on September 4: Check timing, duration and alternative

What can you do while banks are closed?

UPI payments: Customers can continue making payments through UPI apps, provided their bank and payment service are operational. UPI can be used for transfers, merchant payments and other routine transactions.

Mobile and net banking: Internet and mobile banking services remain useful for checking account balances, transferring funds, paying bills, managing deposits and carrying out other online banking activities.

ATMs: Customers can use ATMs for cash withdrawals and other available services. However, cash availability can vary depending on the ATM and location.

Advertisement

NEFT and RTGS: Digital fund-transfer facilities can continue to be used, although customers should account for any service-specific processing or settlement conditions.

Which bank work will have to wait?

Services that specifically require a physical branch visit will generally have to be postponed until the branch reopens. These may include certain documentation, account-related requests, verification procedures and cash-counter services.

ALSO READ: Bank strikes in September: 4-day nationwide shutdown planned, indefinite strike threat from October 26

Customers should also remember that Janmashtami is a regional bank holiday, so the closure depends on the location of the branch. Cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Patna, Ahmedabad and several others are among the centres observing the holiday.

Check before visiting your branch

Advertisement

If you have urgent banking work, check your bank's local holiday schedule before travelling to a branch. For most routine payments and transfers, UPI, ATMs, mobile banking and internet banking offer convenient alternatives while physical branches remain closed today.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 4, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more