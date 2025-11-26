How airport corridors in Greater Noida, Navi Mumbai & Goa are boosting housing demand

India’s developing and expanding airport corridors are having a pronounced impact on housing demand, with Greater Noida, Navi Mumbai and Goa experiencing notable spikes in buyer interest, supply and price appreciation over the past two years, research from Magicbricks shows. In Greater Noida, buyer interest increased by 13.36% year-on-year, while supply climbed 29.1% over two years, despite a marginal fall in year-on-year.

Average property prices in Greater Noida rose from Rs 5,505 per sq. ft in JAS 2023 to Rs 9,872 in JAS 2025, a significant appreciation of 79.33%. Major micro-markets such as Noida Extension, Yamuna Expressway, Sector 1, Techzone 4 and Eta 2 have seen the most activity, with homes priced up to Rs 75 lakh representing 54% of demand and multistorey apartments accounting for a 66% share of purchases.

Navi Mumbai’s airport-linked areas, including Dronagiri, Kharghar, Panvel, Ulwe and Uran, have also recorded steady progress. While overall supply in these locations declined by 3.6% on average over two years, demand rose 7.2%, with Uran and Kharghar seeing growth of 39.33% and 16.21% respectively.

Property prices in this region have continued to rise, with Dronagiri, Panvel and Kharghar registering increases of 41.9%, 26.05% and 19.75%. The demand has remained broad-based, with mid-income housing comprising 33%, premium segment 30% and affordable housing 25%. Rental demand in Navi Mumbai increased 14.19%, and there was a significant surge in plotted development demand in Panvel (209.85%), Uran (205.43%) and Dronagiri (160.87%), according to Magicbricks data.

Goa has reinforced its reputation as a desirable location for holiday homes, recording a 39.69% increase in luxury housing demand over two years. North Goa’s property prices grew from ₹8,954 per sq. ft in JAS 2023 to ₹15,805 in JAS 2025, equating to a growth of 76.51%.

Demand for residential plots rose by 32.53%, outpacing apartment demand, which increased by 9.54% in the same timeframe. This indicates heightened investor focus on land-led development. The trends identified point directly to the influence of new airport infrastructure and enhanced connectivity, which are strengthening buyer confidence and supporting long-term real estate value across these emerging markets.