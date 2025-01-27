Why can't Amazon make it easy? Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan questions gift card refund process

Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has raised a crucial consumer concern about the complications surrounding the recovery of unused gift card balances on platforms like Amazon. While the process of adding money to an Amazon gift card is seamless, retrieving the leftover balance is anything but.

“Why not implement a simple solution where the unused balance could be automatically transferred to the source account or the linked bank account?” Kalyan proposed. “This would save time and prevent users from losing their gift card voucher funds. E-commerce platforms must promote simplicity, transparency, and equity.”

Currently, recovering the unused balance from an expired gift card involves a cumbersome process. Users must contact customer service, explain their situation, and navigate a lengthy procedure to reclaim their funds. In contrast, loading funds onto a gift card is swift, requiring only a quick entry of card or UPI details.

While putting money into the Amazon gift card, the process is seamless and straightforward. Simply enter your card or UPI information, and the transaction is complete.

However, this is not the same while recovering balance from an expired gift card. Users must contact customer… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) January 27, 2025

Kalyan urged Amazon to address this issue with a more user-friendly solution. “A user-friendly resolution method will protect customers and increase trust among millions of users,” he stated. "I urge Amazon to explore a simple solution to this issue that millions of users could be facing.”

Amazon, however, defended its existing policies, saying they are designed with customer convenience in mind and fully comply with regulations. “Customers enjoy shopping on Amazon.in, and our co-branded gift cards are among the most popular products, favored by millions. To ensure seamless customer experience, Gift Cards can be redeemed to shop on Amazon.in, pay for their everyday use cases on and across 10,000+ Apps,” said an Amazon spokesperson.

Addressing concerns about expired cards, the spokesperson pointed out that the Gift Card issuer sends two reminders to purchasers before the expiration date. Additionally, even after a card expires, customers can contact Amazon’s customer care team to request reactivation. “We adhere to the relevant regulations and guidelines of Reserve Bank of India while continuously innovating to enhance the customer experience,” the spokesperson added.