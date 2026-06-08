Why China controls two versions of its currency: CA shares what India can learn

China's tightly controlled two-tier currency system has long been credited with helping the country maintain exchange-rate stability, shield itself from speculative attacks and support its export-driven economy. By operating separate versions of the yuan for domestic and international markets — and controlling the flow between them through a carefully managed financial architecture — Beijing has retained significant influence over how its currency trades globally.

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The model is now drawing renewed attention in India with a chartered accountant triggering a debate on LinkedIn by contrasting China's currency framework with India's more market-driven rupee regime.

In a widely discussed post, CA Fenil Bhimani argued that while China has built powerful "chokepoints" to influence offshore yuan trading, India lacks similar mechanisms, allowing offshore markets in Singapore, London and Dubai to play an outsized role in determining the rupee's value.

The comparison has revived an old but increasingly relevant question: should India continue relying on market forces and periodic intervention by the Reserve Bank of India, or build a stronger institutional framework to exert greater control over the rupee's global pricing?

China's "chokepoint" model

To simplify the concept, Bhimani compares China's currency system to a luxury hotel running two separate laundries.

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One laundry serves hotel staff at fixed prices, while another caters to guests at market rates. The hotel controls a central loading dock between the two operations, allowing it to influence prices whenever imbalances emerge.

In this analogy, China's central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), is the hotel operator. The domestic yuan, or CNY, serves China's internal economy, while the offshore yuan, CNH, is used by international investors and traders. Hong Kong's clearing banks act as the gateway through which offshore yuan flows.

According to Bhimani, this structure gives Beijing a powerful "chokepoint" that can be used to influence currency markets without necessarily spending large amounts of foreign exchange reserves.

He cites the 2016 episode when speculative traders bet against the offshore yuan. The PBOC responded by sharply tightening CNH liquidity, causing borrowing costs to surge and forcing traders to unwind positions.

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India's NDF market under scrutiny

The post contrasts China's framework with India's Non-Deliverable Forward (NDF) market for the rupee.

NDF contracts allow investors to speculate on or hedge against currency movements without exchanging the underlying currency. These contracts are largely traded in global financial hubs such as Singapore, London and Dubai and are settled in US dollars.

Bhimani argues that because these offshore markets often have deeper liquidity than domestic currency exchanges, they can exert significant influence over rupee pricing.

Using a cricket analogy, he compares India's domestic currency market to a match being played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium under Indian rules, while another parallel match is being played at Lord's under international rules. In his view, the outcome determined at "Lord's" ultimately influences the official scorecard.

The argument reflects a long-running debate among economists and policymakers about the role of offshore markets in price discovery for the Indian rupee.

Stability vs Flexibility

The post also highlights the contrasting performance of the yuan and rupee against the US dollar over the past two decades.

China has historically maintained tighter management of its currency, helping reduce volatility and support export competitiveness. India, meanwhile, follows a more market-driven exchange rate system, with the Reserve Bank of India intervening periodically to smooth excessive fluctuations.

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Supporters of China's model argue that tighter controls can provide greater stability and reduce vulnerability to speculative attacks.

Critics, however, note that strict currency controls can limit capital mobility, reduce market efficiency and discourage foreign investment. India's more open framework, they argue, offers greater flexibility and integration with global financial markets.

The bigger question

Bhimani's central argument is that India may need to rethink its currency architecture if it wants greater control over exchange-rate dynamics and reduced dependence on offshore markets.

He contends that a weaker rupee may benefit exporters in the short term, but also raises the cost of imports, contributes to inflation and erodes purchasing power for consumers and investors.

Bhimani's post concludes with a question: what is preventing India from creating a framework similar to China's onshore-offshore yuan model — political will, regulatory design, or institutional inertia?