'Why did you cut off the fuel switches?': Air India report says both engines of AI-171 cut in 1 second

A preliminary report released Saturday by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) reveals both engines on Air India Flight AI-117 lost power moments after takeoff, setting off a desperate but failed attempt by the pilots to recover control before the aircraft crashed, killing 270 people.

The report into the June 12 disaster—the deadliest air crash in India in decades—details how fuel cutoff switches for both engines transitioned from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ within seconds of each other. The AAIB’s 15-page document identifies the fuel cutoff sequence as a critical clue in understanding the loss of control aboard the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

According to cockpit voice recordings, one pilot asked, “Why did you cut off?” The other replied, “I didn’t.” The exchange, recorded just after takeoff from Ahmedabad, raises urgent questions about whether the fuel shutdown was triggered manually or due to a mechanical fault.

The EAFR data shows the crew immediately tried to recover. At 08:08:52 UTC, Engine 1’s fuel switch was moved back to RUN, initiating the aircraft’s automatic relight sequence. Two seconds later, the auxiliary power unit (APU) inlet door began opening—a sign that the aircraft’s backup systems had kicked in. At 08:08:56 UTC, Engine 2’s fuel switch was also flipped to RUN.

“When fuel control switches are moved from CUTOFF to RUN while the aircraft is inflight, each engine’s full authority dual engine control (FADEC) automatically manages a relight and thrust recovery sequence,” the AAIB said.

Data indicated that Engine 1 began to stabilize: its core deceleration stopped and recovery began. Engine 2, however, struggled. Though it reignited, it couldn’t maintain core speed. The engine repeatedly reintroduced fuel in an unsuccessful attempt to recover thrust.

At 08:09:05 UTC, one of the pilots issued a “MAYDAY” call. Air traffic control requested a call sign but received no response. Six seconds later, at 08:09:11 UTC, the EAFR went silent. The plane, still fully loaded with fuel, plunged outside the airport perimeter and exploded upon impact with a medical hostel, killing all but one person on board and dozens on the ground.

The AAIB found no evidence of sabotage or bird strike. It noted the Ram Air Turbine (RAT)—a backup system triggered by complete engine or power loss—was deployed immediately after takeoff, confirming dual-engine failure.

Both pilots—Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with 8,200 flight hours and First Officer Clive Kundar with 1,100—were medically cleared and well-rested. The report also cited a prior FAA advisory on some Boeing 737 models where fuel control switches could be installed with locking mechanisms disengaged. While not classified as a safety risk, the AAIB has not ruled out a design issue in the 787.