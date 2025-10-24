'Why single out India?' Piyush Goyal defends India's oil stance at Berlin trade forum

At the Berlin Global Dialogue, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal mounted a strong defence of India’s independent trade stance, pushing back against pressure over its global partnerships and trade decisions, especially on Russian oil.

“India has never decided its friends based on anything other than national interest,” Goyal asserted, responding to a question on navigating geopolitical alliances and sanctions. When UK Trade Minister Chris Bryant raised the issue of oil purchases from Russia, Goyal retorted, “Then why single out India?”, calling out the inconsistency in global responses.

India questioned “selective exemptions” from sanctions by the US on buying oil from Russian companies while being penalised with tariffs. “Germany is asking for exemption from US sanctions on oil. The UK probably has already got an exemption on procuring oil (from sanctioned Russian companies). Why single out India?” Goyal said during his intervention.

He pointed out that while other countries benefit from exemptions and avoid extra US tariffs, India faces an additional 25% levy on its imports of Russian oil. “Despite this, India does not take decisions on the pressure of the moment,” he said. “We have accepted if there is a tariff on us there is a tariff on us. We are looking at how to overcome that. We are looking at new markets, we are looking at stronger demand impetus within the Indian economy.”

Goyal made it clear that India will neither rush into trade agreements nor accept terms that limit its policy flexibility. “India will not sign any trade deal in a hurry,” he said, reiterating that the country will take a measured approach in its negotiations with the US, EU, and others.

His comments come amid ongoing trade negotiations with the US, which has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on Indian exports, and wider scrutiny of India’s continued energy ties with Russia. “In a very short-term context, it's not about what is going to happen in the next six months. It's not just about being able to sell steel to America,” Goyal added, framing the issue as one of strategic autonomy over transactional gain.