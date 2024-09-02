'Will enter your home...': TMC's Atish Sarkar threatens those criticising Mamata Banerjee; WATCH

A video of a TMC leader threatening those who criticise West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has gone viral. On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared that video in which he can be heard making intimidating remarks. "While the entire nation and West Bengal are demanding justice for RG's sexual harassment and condemning government failures, TMC leaders are unleashing vile threats," the Bengal BJP said.

"TMC goons, emboldened by Mamata Banerjee's call to 'create chaos,' are now threatening to deface homes with distorted images of women," the saffron party said, adding that "this proves the utter failure of Mamata's leadership and her direct complicity in enabling such lawlessness". "Women are utterly unsafe under her reign."

Reacting to the video, Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, said this was the real face of the regime in West Bengal. "TMC leader Atish Sarkar threatens those who criticise Mamata Banerjee: 'I will enter your homes, take perverse photographs of your mothers and sister, and hang them on your walls'. This is the real face of the regime in West Bengal," he said.

Earlier today, the saffron party workers held protests in various districts of West Bengal over the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. In Cooch Behar, former union minister Nisith Pramanik was arrested after the BJP workers clashed with police during a demonstration. The saffron party workers held rallies in Bardhaman, Malda, Coochbehar, and Jhargram.

Nisith Pramanick who led the rally was among the 22 arrested, a police official said. Barricades had been put up in front of the DMs' offices across the state by the police, which the saffron party workers tried to break. Police also had a trying time to thwart the BJP workers from thronging before the DM's office in Bardhaman.

The BJP workers demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.