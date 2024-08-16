'Will hurt my daughter if...' : Kolkata rape-murder case victim's father turns down compensation

The father of the 31-year-old trainee doctor who lost her life in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case said that he has turned down the compensation for his daughter's death. He said that it would hurt his daughter if he accepted the money as a compensation for her death.

Related Articles

The father empathetically said that he wants nothing but justice for his deceased daughter. "I have turned down the compansation. It will hurt my daughter if I accept money as compensation for her death. I want justice," the father was quoted as saying by newswire ANI.

He further added that he considers everyone standing by his family in these trying times as his sons and daughters. The bereaved father also mentioned that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) assured him that the accused will be arrested at the earliest and strictest punishment will be given to the accused.

"I consider everyone who is standing with us, as my sons and daughters...CBI has assured us that the accused will be arrested at the earliest and awarded strict punishment based on whatever we have told them," he said.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has removed former MP Dr Santanu Sen as the party's spokesperson. Sen had criticised the management of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Reacting to his removal as party spokesperson, Dr Sen repeated his demand for strict action in the case and in the vandalism at the hospital. He alleged that some people did not give the "right picture" about the issues plaguing the health department to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He further said he has worked as a "soldier" in all battles of the TMC and will continue to do so. At present, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the death of the trainee doctor.

The probe into the death of the trainee doctor was transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI on orders of the Calcutta High Court.