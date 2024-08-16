Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Centre tells hospitals to file case in 6 hours of violence against doctors. Other top 10 developments

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Friday said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will organise a rally against the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor that took place on Friday at the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Banerjee said that the TMC will launch a rally on August 17 from Moulali to Dharmtala to demand justice for the trainee doctor who was brutally raped and murdered. The TMC MP said on his X handle that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) must give daily updates on the probe. He also asked the central agency to adhere to the Chief Minister's Saturday deadline.

"The CBI taking over the case shouldn't lead to it being quietly buried. The urgent need of the hour is swift justice and the harshest punishment for the culprits. No one who committed this barbaric act must be spared," O'Brien said.

Meanwhile, Suhrita Pal, the new principal of the state-run hospital, on Thursday lost her cool while interacting with the students. Pal was appointed as the principal of the college after Sandip Ghosh's resignation.

Retorting to the students' demands, Pal said: "If you can't trust me for one hour then send me home also." Hours after Ghosh resigned, he was appointed to an even more plum posting -- Principal of the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital -- with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, non-essential services including routine OPDs and elective surgeries will remain shut for 24 hours from 6 am on August 17 to 6 am on August 18, as per the Indian Medical Association (IMA). All Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across Delhi will conduct a joint protest march starting at 2 pm on Friday at the Nirman Bhavan.

Moreover, a mob vandalised the emergency, staffers' room, changing room for nurses and medicine store, as per the state health department. In this vandalism, almost all the CCTV cameras were broken and a portion of the seminar hall, where the horrific crime allegedly took place was also damaged.

Top developments in the case so far