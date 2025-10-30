'Will not tolerate': Bengaluru police suspend PSI, constable over bribery charge by ex-BPCL CFO

Two police officials in Bengaluru have been suspended after former BPCL Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sivakumar K alleged harassment and bribery demands while handling formalities following his daughter's death.

The Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police announced the disciplinary action on Thursday, stating, "In connection with the incident mentioned in Sivakumar's tweet, one PSI and one Police Constable of Bellandur Police Station have been immediately suspended. The Police Department will not tolerate any such indecent or inappropriate behaviour under any circumstances."

The suspension came after Sivakumar in a viral LinkedIn post - later deleted - detailed the "trauma" his family endured while completing post-mortem and cremation procedures. Sivakumar alleged that officials at multiple levels, including the ambulance staff, police, crematorium workers, and the BBMP, demanded bribes.

Sivakumar, who served as BPCL's CFO, lost his 34-year-old daughter, Akshaya Sivakumar, to a brain hemorrhage on September 18, 2025. In his post, he wrote, "The ambulance driver demanded 3000 for taking her from one hospital to another. The police were rude, especially the inspector, who initially refused to allow a post-mortem." He said his former employer’s intervention finally led to the post-mortem and release of the body.

He also pointed out the absence of CCTV cameras in the section of the police station where the money was allegedly collected. "Actually the Sub Inspector spoke so nicely and signed the above docs and gave me and told to meet his assistant where bribe is demanded," Sivakumar said.

The former CFO described how corruption extended to the city's civic body as well. "In BBMP I went for 5 days daily and I was told no one is in office due to Caste Survey. Then I approached a top official in BBMP and DC was issued after taking more money than the official DC charges," he wrote, adding, "Wondering what will poor do?"

Sivakumar, 64, said he chose to make his experience public after realising how powerless ordinary citizens are against systemic corruption. "Does police have family or feeling to demand bribe and speak so rudely when the person is already in trauma and in emotional turmoil?” he asked. His post ended with a direct appeal to the city’s business leaders: "Can Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji, Mazumdar - big wigs with billions of money — save this city? They talk a lot but..."