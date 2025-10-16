‘Will vigorously contest’: Ashley Tellis denies charges after arrest over hoarding classified documents, China link

Prominent US scholar of Indian origin, Ashley Tellis, who was arrested for unlawfully hoarding classified documents and meeting Chinese officials, has denied all charges against him. Tellis’ lawyers have affirmed that they would fight the charges vigorously.

Tellis’ lawyers issued a statement: “Ashley J Tellis is a widely respected scholar and senior policy advisor. We will be vigorously contesting the allegations brought against him, specifically any insinuation of his operating on behalf of a foreign adversary.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

The senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and longstanding adviser on US-India and China policy, was arrested over the weekend for the alleged unlawful retention of classified documents and unapproved meetings with Chinese government officials. Tellis, aged 64, is charged with holding over 1,000 pages of top secret and secret files at his Virginia residence, which were found by authorities scattered in locked cabinets, trash bags, and his basement office.

Prosecutors state that Tellis’s activities have raised significant concerns regarding national security.

According to the FBI affidavit, Tellis entered Defence and State Department buildings in September and October this year, where he accessed and printed classified documents, including details about military aircraft capabilities. Surveillance footage, witness statements, and digital evidence reportedly link Tellis to the mishandling of these files. Prosecutors allege that his actions posed a “grave risk” to US security.

Advertisement

Prosecutors further assert that Tellis met with Chinese government officials several times, including a dinner in Fairfax, Virginia, in September 2025, where he arrived with a manila envelope but left without it. Another meeting in 2023 reportedly involved discussion of Iran-China relations and artificial intelligence. One of these meetings allegedly ended with a gift bag exchange.

Due to his roles as an unpaid State Department adviser and Pentagon contractor, Tellis held Top Secret clearance with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information. The FBI affidavit outlines that a search of Tellis’ residence recovered numerous classified documents, marked as top secret and secret. The Justice Department has stated that, if convicted, Tellis could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Advertisement

US Attorney Lindsey Halligan commented, “We are fully focused on protecting the American people from all threats, foreign and domestic.” Tellis, originally from Mumbai and holding a PhD from the University of Chicago, has played a key role in the US’ South Asia policy.