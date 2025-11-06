WIN Lounge brings global voices together at Climate Week New York, champions sustainable futures

Amid the global momentum for climate action, the Women Inspiring Network (WIN) brought together over 50 global leaders from 20+ countries at its signature #WIN Lounge during Climate Week New York 2025, held alongside the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Curated by Stuti Jalan, Founder of Women Inspiring Network, the WIN Lounge served as a convergence point for discussions at the intersection of sustainability, innovation, business, and culture — continuing its journey from Davos to Cannes earlier this year.

The event opened with a keynote fireside chat, “India 2047: People Powering a Green Future,” featuring Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Minister of State for Education. Setting a tone of optimism and action, Chaudhary emphasized India’s commitment to skilling and innovation as key drivers of sustainable growth.

“The future of skills, technology, and industry is not a distant vision — it is already here. The Indian industry must take real ownership of skills development, co-creating from curriculum to protocols, so that together we can bridge the skill gap and empower India’s workforce for the future,” said Chaudhary. “Platforms like the WIN Lounge are doing just that — curating conversations that matter and creating spaces where ideas turn into action.”

Throughout the day, #WIN Lounge hosted 10 thought-provoking panels, exploring topics such as The Culture of Sustainability, Capital Markets Driving Systems-Level Climate Action, Gender and Climate, Clean Energy, Plastic in Humans, Women in Wealth, and The Planet Playbook.

The impressive speaker line-up included leaders such as Karen Quintos (Former CCO & CMO, Dell Technologies), Geetha Murali (CEO, Room to Read), Sanjeev Joshipura (Executive Director, Indiaspora), Maggie Liu (Microsoft), Elizabeth Yee (Rockefeller Foundation), Amanda Ellis (ASU Global Futures Lab), Inna Braverman (Eco Wave Power), and Benjamin Von Wong (Artist & Activist), among others.

A networking mixer midway through the event connected policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs, fostering collaboration. Meanwhile, the WIN Voices Podcast recorded special episodes with leading changemakers such as Geetha Murali and Kathy Diaz (Chief People Officer, Cognizant), extending the dialogue beyond New York.

Reflecting on the success, Stuti Jalan said, “WIN Lounge has become a platform where diverse global voices meet to create real solutions. From Davos to Cannes, India, and now New York — we’ve built bridges across continents to shape a sustainable future. Our journey continues to Horasis in Brazil, Newsweek in London, and Davos again in 2026, as WIN powers on with its mission to inspire, connect, and create impact.”

Jalan also participated as a speaker at the Green My Experience and Fusion Fashion Tech panels, where she shared her insights on women-led innovation and creative sustainability.

Founded during the pandemic, Women Inspiring Network (WIN) is a global non-profit connecting and celebrating women leaders. With over 200+ panel discussions and a digital reach of 50 million+, WIN has partnered with organizations including the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Skill Development, Invest India, CII, and the Gates Foundation.

Its impactful initiatives range from breast cancer awareness campaigns with NewsX to youth empowerment programs with the US Embassy, and global mentoring walks with FICCI and Vital Voices.