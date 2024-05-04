'Win Rae Bareli before...': Chess legend Garry Kasparov issues clarification after viral post on Rahul Gandhi

Former world champion, Garry Kasparov, pointed comment on Rahul Gandhi had X in splits. "Traditional (sic) dictates that you should first win from Raebareli before challenging for the top," the Russian legend, who retired from competitive chess in 2005, wrote in response to a post by a user.

The post was referring to a recent video of the Congress leader where he calls Kasparov as his favourite chess player and drew parallels between the game and politics. “I like Kasparov. he puts a lot of psychological pressure. He’s a non-linear thinker,” Gandhi can be heard saying in the video.

He filed his nomination from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and is also contesting from Wayanad.

However, after a few hours Kasparov tweeted that his joke should not be considered as his expertise on the Indian politics.

He wrote: I very much hope my little joke does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics! But as an “all-seeing monster with 1000 eyes,” as I was once described, I cannot fail to see a politician dabbling in my beloved game.”

I very much hope my little joke does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics! But as an "all-seeing monster with 1000 eyes," as I was once described, I cannot fail to see a politician dabbling in my beloved game! https://t.co/MlBnR4PeZ6 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) May 3, 2024

A former world number one for a record 255 weeks, Kasparov became the youngest-ever undisputed world champion at the age of 22 in 1985 and is a political activist now. Kasparov was “arrested in absentia”.

Reacting to this, he had tweeted: “In absentia is definitely the best way I’ve ever been arrested! Good company, as well. I’m sure we’re all equally honored that Putin’s terror state is spending time on this that would otherwise go persecuting and murdering.”

The iconic player is a contemporary of Indian great Viswanathan Anand.

Recently, when 17-year-old D Gukesh bettered his record of becoming the youngest challenger to the world title by winning the Candidates Tournament in Toronto, Kasparov had put out a congratulatory post on X.

He described Gukesh as "the Indian earthquake in Toronto".