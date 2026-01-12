Winter holidays extended till January 15 in these states as cold wave grips North India

A sweeping cold wave across northern and central India has disrupted daily routines and prompted state authorities to extend winter breaks, keeping schools closed as temperatures plummet and dense fog persists. With conditions showing little immediate relief, several states have ordered school closures through January 15, 2026, citing safety concerns for young students.

Advertisement

Across the National Capital Region, all government and private schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Gurugram in Haryana will remain closed until January 15. The move comes as minimum temperatures stay well below seasonal averages and thick early-morning fog continues to reduce visibility on roads.

Officials said the decision was driven by the heightened risks posed to children commuting in extreme cold and poor visibility, particularly during early hours.

State-wise school holiday updates

In Delhi, winter holidays announced under the academic calendar will continue until January 15. The Directorate of Education cited severe cold conditions and persistent fog as the primary reasons for extending the break.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Noida district, schools from Nursery to Class 8 had already been closed, with authorities now extending the holiday period until January 15. In neighbouring Ghaziabad, schools from Nursery to Class 5 will also remain shut till the same date due to the ongoing cold wave.

Advertisement

Haryana has ordered a statewide closure of schools—both government and private—through January 15, aiming to ensure student safety amid extreme cold and low visibility.

Punjab had earlier announced an extension of winter holidays for all schools until January 13, responding to sustained cold wave conditions and dense fog.

In Jharkhand, schools in Ranchi district will remain closed for students up to Class 6 until January 14, an official said. Classes for students from Class 7 to 12 will resume with a delayed start at 10 am during this period.

Authorities in other parts of the country have also adjusted school schedules or announced temporary closures based on local weather conditions.

Why schools are staying shut

The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for cold wave conditions and dense fog across large swathes of northern India, including Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. Minimum temperatures have dropped sharply below normal, while fog has reduced visibility in several districts, increasing risks on roads—especially for school buses and young commuters.

Advertisement

Officials said extending winter vacations and closing schools are precautionary steps to reduce health risks such as respiratory infections, coughs and other cold-related illnesses common during extreme winter spells.

Weather experts have warned that cold and foggy conditions may persist for several more days. Authorities said they are prepared to issue fresh advisories if the situation worsens.

Schools have been encouraged to explore online classes where feasible, while parents have been advised to keep children adequately warm and avoid early-morning travel as the cold wave continues.