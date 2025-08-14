'Withdraw from QUAD officially': Author after US official warns India of higher, secondary tariffs

Navroop Singh, author of The Great Reset and co-author of The New Global Order, on Thursday said that India should withdraw from the QUAD coalition officially if the US continues to go on with its tariff tantrums. He further explained that the sanctions/tariffs by the US would not matter at some point in time.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"At some point of time these sanctions/tariffs wont matter. Above 50% be it 100, 200% doesnt matter its a virtual trade embargo. If Trump Administration does go ahead with 50% on 27th or higher. We should put a condition to remove these Russian Oil tariffs/sanctions then we are talking on any trade deal. And also withdraw from QUAD officially," Singh wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

At some point of time these sanctions/tariffs wont matter. Above 50% be it 100, 200% doesnt matter its a virtual trade embargo. If Trump Administration does go ahead with 50% on 27th or higher. We should put a condition to remove these Russian Oil tariffs/sanctions then we are… — Navroop Singh (@TheNavroopSingh) August 14, 2025

His post came hours after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened higher, secondary tariffs on India if New Delhi does not stop purchasing Russian oil.

Advertisement

He added that it was time for Europeans to join the US on sanctions. At present, the US tariffs on Indian goods stand at 50 per cent.

Bessent said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that sanctions "can go up" or "can be loosened" depending on the outcome of the Friday meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

“The Europeans need to join us in these sanctions…They need to…It’s put up or shut up time,” Bessent said. “We put secondary tariffs on the Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could see if things don’t go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up,” he added.

Trump and his administration have repeatedly accused India of financing the Russia-Ukraine war through Russian oil and energy purchases. New Delhi said it will put the interests of Indian citizens first and buying Russian oil helps in ensuring predictability in the movement of fuel prices.

Advertisement

It also highlighted that Russian oil is cheaper for India, which ensures affordable fuel for its citizens. New Delhi also called the US and European countries over their hypocrisy over Russian imports.