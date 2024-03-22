'Won't resign, will run government from jail': Arvind Kejriwal amid court setback

Arvind Kejriwal, remanded to 6-day Enforcement Directorate custody, stated he won't resign as Delhi Chief Minister and is prepared to govern from jail if required.

"I will not resign as Chief Minister of Delhi. If needed, I will run the government from jail," he said while speaking to India Today TV soon after the Rouse Avenue Court granted his custody to the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja sent Kejriwal to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 28 after a three-hour hearing. This decision came a day after the probe agency arrested him from his official residence, following an application seeking a 10-day custody in the case.

During the hearing, the probe agency labeled Kejriwal as a "key conspirator" in the alleged excise policy scam case, along with other AAP ministers and party leaders.

The 55-year-old activist-turned-politician appeared in the trial court soon after withdrawing his plea against arrest by the agency from the Supreme Court.

The Enforcement Directorate also accused Kejriwal of receiving kickbacks from the 'South group' for implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, highlighted that this marks the first instance in India's history where a sitting Chief Minister has been arrested.

"The power of arrest is not equal to the need of arrest and there was no necessity of arresting this man," Singhvi told court.

