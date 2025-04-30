'Would not only be inhumane...': Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti urges compassion in deportation of Pakistani nationals post Pahalgam

Jammu and Kashmir opposition leader Mehbooba Mufti has labelled the deportation of Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam terror attack as a "humanitarian concern" and urged the central government to reconsider its stance. Many of those affected have lived in India for 30–40 years, including women married to Indian citizens who have raised families in the country. Mufti's comments underscore the emotional and physical distress that could be inflicted on families who consider India their home.

In a social media post, Mufti expressed concern about the government's directive to deport Pakistani nationals, especially in Jammu & Kashmir, where many have integrated into society. She emphasised that removing individuals who have lived peacefully in India for decades would "inflict deep emotional and physical distress on families who now know no other home."

The former J&K chief minister urged the government to adopt a compassionate approach, particularly towards women, children, and the elderly, highlighting the potential inhumanity of the government's decision.

The recent government directive to deport all Pakistani nationals from India has raised serious humanitarian concerns, particularly in Jammu & Kashmir. Many affected are women who came to India 30–40 years ago, married Indian citizens, raised families, and have long been part of… — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 29, 2025

The Indian government's suspension of all visa services for Pakistani nationals follows the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, primarily tourists.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that this move is in continuation of decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in response to the attack. The directive has raised considerable concerns among those affected and has been criticised for its potential impact on families with longstanding ties to India.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced additional measures, including advising all Indian nationals in Pakistan to return and warning Pakistani citizens in India to leave before their visa expiry dates. Furthermore, Pakistani nationals will no longer be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. Misri stated, "Any SPES visas issued earlier stand cancelled. Those currently in India on SPES visas must leave within 48 hours," further tightening travel restrictions between the two nations.

The suspension of visa services and the cancellation of SPES visas are part of broader security measures following the Pahalgam attack. The directive affects numerous Pakistani nationals living in India, many of whom face uncertain futures.