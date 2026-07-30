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YEIDA begins planning power for 46 new sectors; here's why homebuyers should keep an eye on it

YEIDA begins planning power for 46 new sectors; here's why homebuyers should keep an eye on it

YEIDA has invited proposals to prepare an electricity master plan for newly planned sectors under Master Plan 2041. The exercise will estimate future demand, mark substations and power corridors, and address gaps in the existing network.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 8:30 AM IST
YEIDA begins planning power for 46 new sectors; here's why homebuyers should keep an eye on itYEIDA drafts power plan for 46 new sectors under Master Plan 2041

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority is set to prepare an electricity master plan for newly planned sectors under Master Plan 2041 in Greater Noida. To begin the exercise, the authority has invited proposals from companies for the work.

The plan is aimed at assessing future electricity demand in advance for the proposed sectors and developing the infrastructure needed to meet it. The selected company will study power requirements across different categories in line with the sectors planned under the master plan.

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As part of the exercise, a power blueprint will be prepared for 46 new sectors. The study will also identify the locations of substations and power corridors for these sectors. The authority wants the plan to serve as a road map for future electricity needs so that infrastructure can be created in a planned manner.

READ ALSO: Homebuyers take note! New Yamuna city's 10-month roadmap could transform the Yamuna corridor

Along with estimating future demand, the exercise will also look at shortcomings in the existing electricity infrastructure. The authority is seeking to remove gaps in the current system while preparing for the requirements of the newly planned sectors. The move has been outlined under YEIDA Master Plan 2041.

Under the process, the company selected by the authority will assess future demand on the basis of the proposed sectors and their categories. The broader objective is to ensure that electricity infrastructure for the new sectors is planned in advance, while also addressing weaknesses in the present network.

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With proposals now invited, YEIDA has moved ahead with preparing the electricity master plan for 46 new sectors under Master Plan 2041. The exercise will cover demand assessment, planning for substations and power corridors, and work to address deficiencies in the existing electricity infrastructure.

READ ALSO: Noida Metro Aqua Line extension: 7.5 km, 5 new stations to connect 5 lakh Greater Noida West residents — full details

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 30, 2026 8:30 AM IST
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