YEIDA begins planning power for 46 new sectors; here's why homebuyers should keep an eye on it

As part of the exercise, a power blueprint will be prepared for 46 new sectors. The study will also identify the locations of substations and power corridors for these sectors. The authority wants the plan to serve as a road map for future electricity needs so that infrastructure can be created in a planned manner.

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Along with estimating future demand, the exercise will also look at shortcomings in the existing electricity infrastructure. The authority is seeking to remove gaps in the current system while preparing for the requirements of the newly planned sectors. The move has been outlined under YEIDA Master Plan 2041.

Under the process, the company selected by the authority will assess future demand on the basis of the proposed sectors and their categories. The broader objective is to ensure that electricity infrastructure for the new sectors is planned in advance, while also addressing weaknesses in the present network.

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With proposals now invited, YEIDA has moved ahead with preparing the electricity master plan for 46 new sectors under Master Plan 2041. The exercise will cover demand assessment, planning for substations and power corridors, and work to address deficiencies in the existing electricity infrastructure.

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