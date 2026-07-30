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Waaree, Kalyan Jewellers, Welspun Corp: Stocks to trade—  Price targets, stop loss & more

Waaree, Kalyan Jewellers, Welspun Corp: Stocks to trade—  Price targets, stop loss & more

An analyst from YES Securities said that Welspun Corp is about to give consolidation breakout after a few days of retracement with recent price action showing renewed upward momentum.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 7:48 AM IST
Waaree, Kalyan Jewellers, Welspun Corp: Stocks to trade—  Price targets, stop loss & moreKalyan Jewellers has recently delivered a decisive breakout from its pole & flag pattern, effectively turning this resistance zone into a strong support area, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices managed to post strong gains on Wednesday on the back of return of FII inflows into the IT pack as AI fears eased. Traders refuted the rise in crude oil prices and shopped quality stocks at lower levels. The BSE Sensex zoomed 888.68 points, or 1.16 per cent, to close at 77,654.60, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 264.85 points, or 1.10 per cent, to end at 24,250.20 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Waaree Energies, Welspun Corp Ltd and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:

Kalyan Jewellers India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 680 | Stop Loss: Rs 560
Kalyan Jewellers has recently delivered a decisive breakout from its pole & flag pattern, effectively turning this resistance zone into a strong support area. It continues to trade above all key moving averages, reinforcing the strength of the ongoing uptrend. The overall technical setup indicates the potential for further upside, with the next target seen in the Rs 680-700 range. A prudent strategy would be to consider buying on dips towards the Rs 595–600 zone with a stop loss placed below Rs 560 to maintain a favourable risk-reward profile as the uptrend remains intact.

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Waaree Energies | Buy | Resistance: Rs 2,850 | Support: Rs 2,600
Waaree Energies Ltd continues to reflect a dominant bearish trend, characterized by a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained selling pressure. While a short-term support zone may develop around Rs 2,650 to Rs 2,600, which aligns with its previous swing low, the absence of a meaningful recovery from this level could open the door for renewed downside. The overall outlook remains cautious unless the stock manages to move decisively above the strong resistance zone of Rs 2,850 to Rs 3,000 zone as only a breakout beyond this range would signal a potential shift in the prevailing trend.

Welspun Corp | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,980 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,560
Welspun Corp is about to give consolidation breakout after a few days of retracement with recent price action showing renewed upward momentum. The stock is trading comfortably above all key moving averages while the daily RSI has given positive crossover signals strengthening bullish momentum. This technical setup suggests a potential upside towards Rs 1,980, making current levels attractive for fresh long positions. We recommend buying Welspun Corp around Rs 1,680-1,700 zone with a stop loss at Rs 1,560, offering investors a favorable risk-reward proposition as the stock looks set to resume its upward trajectory.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 7:48 AM IST
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