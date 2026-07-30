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Iran wants to bulk up its defence amid war with the US, Israel. China lends a helping hand

Iran wants to bulk up its defence amid war with the US, Israel. China lends a helping hand

According to the sources, the initial deliveries are expected to be transported by air from Urumqi in western China before transiting through Pakistan into Iran.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 8:08 AM IST
Iran wants to bulk up its defence amid war with the US, Israel. China lends a helping handUS-Iran war: Tehran want to strengthen its defence systems

US-Iran war: Iran is expected to receive the first shipment of Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defence missile launchers within weeks under a deal to strengthen its short-range air-defence capabilities after months of conflict with the United States and Israel.

According to a report in Reuters that cited multiple sources familiar with the agreement, the contract, valued between $60 million and $70 million, covers the purchase of 300 to 400 man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS), including Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 missiles.

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The deal was signed with Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, a Hong Kong-based company acting as an intermediary between Iran and the Chinese supplier, the sources added.

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China's foreign ministry denied the reports, stating that the relevant reports are completely groundless and that China has consistently played a role in promoting peace and ending the conflict.

The planned acquisition is one of Tehran's largest known efforts to reinforce its short-range air defences since the outbreak of the war with the US and Israel, which revealed weaknesses in Iran's ability to protect military facilities and strategic infrastructure.

According to the sources, the initial deliveries are expected to be transported by air from Urumqi in western China before transiting through Pakistan into Iran. However, they did not specify whether the final leg of the journey would be by air or road.

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Pakistan's military media wing, ISPR, rejected reports of its involvement, calling speculation that Pakistan was facilitating the transfer of Chinese air-defence weapons to Iran absolutely concocted and false. Pakistan's foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

The sources noted that although the agreement has been signed, delivery schedules, quantities, and implementation details could still change.

Military experts say portable air-defence systems can be rapidly deployed by small teams and relocated frequently, making them less vulnerable than fixed air-defence batteries. The QW-12 and FN-16 are infrared-guided surface-to-air missile systems designed to engage low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and drones, providing short-range protection for military installations, energy infrastructure, and other sensitive sites.

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Published on: Jul 30, 2026 8:08 AM IST
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