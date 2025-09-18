Yellow alert in Himachal: Heavy downpour leads to closure of 566 roads; families relocated

Heavy rain swept across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, prompting the Meteorological Office to issue a yellow warning for Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts. The region experienced moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, leading to widespread disruption and infrastructure damage.

Officials reported the closure of 566 roads, including two major national highways, leaving several areas isolated and hampering essential services. Reports highlighted significant damage to homes, roads, and public utilities, with immediate risks of landslides in various villages.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) confirmed that the NH 3 (Attari-Leh road) and NH-503A (Amritsar-Bhota road) were among the 566 roads closed, severely affecting connectivity. Mandi district accounted for the highest number of closures at 203, followed by Kullu with 156 and Shimla with 50.

Thunderstorms were observed in Shimla, Kangra, Palampur, Murari Devi, and Sundernagar, with wind speeds reaching up to 35 kmph in Tabo and Bajaura. These adverse conditions strained local authorities' response and resources as the monsoon continues to impact daily life.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut visited Solang and Palchan in the Kullu district's Manali subdivision to assess the disaster's impact. During her visit, former Manali MLA Govind Singh Thakur briefed her on the extent of infrastructure damage and ongoing relief efforts.

Singh stated that families from 15 to 16 endangered houses have been relocated to safer locations. The visit aimed to engage directly with residents affected by the landslides and flooding, ensuring their concerns were addressed by authorities.

Locals raised fears about the precarious state of Solang village, as erosion from the Beas river threatens the stability of the mountainside. They informed the MP that the entire Solang village is at risk of landsliding, as the Beas river is eroding the mountain on which the village sits. Community members emphasised the urgent need for action to prevent further erosion and mitigate potential disasters.

As an immediate measure, villagers recommended channelising the water to divert the river's course. Since the onset of the monsoon, the state has recorded 46 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods, and 145 major landslides, resulting in 419 fatalities and the destruction of 1,521 homes. The SEOC also reported that 525 power transformers and 281 water supply schemes have been affected, with losses amounting to approximately Rs 4,593 crore.