Devastation continues: No respite in sight from torrential rains in Uttarakhand, Himachal; deaths, losses pile up

Fresh heavy showers have once again battered the Himalayan states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, worsening the damage caused by recent months of intense monsoon activity. The downpour triggered deadly cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, leading to loss of life, destruction of property, and large-scale displacement.

Uttarakhand reported at least 15 deaths, 16 people missing, and over 900 stranded across various locations. Himachal Pradesh faced severe landslides and flash floods, with the state capital Shimla receiving 142 mm of rainfall in 12 hours. Roads and bridges have been washed away, power and water supplies disrupted, and critical infrastructure severely damaged in both states.

Emergency rescue operations are underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and fire brigades working in difficult conditions to locate missing persons and evacuate those trapped by rising waters. About 400-500 students stranded due to waterlogging at the Devbhoomi Institute campus in Dehradun were safely evacuated by SDRF teams.

In Uttarakhand, the Ganga and Yamuna rivers are flowing close to warning levels, while the Tamsa river has rapidly swollen, inundating the Tapkeshwar temple and submerging the Hanuman statue near its entrance. Dehradun reported 13 rain-related deaths, with one each in Nainital and Pithoragarh. The Uttarakhand Disaster Management Authority confirmed 16 people missing in different parts of the state capital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial compensation for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited affected areas in Dehradun to assess the situation and briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured full support from the central government.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh experienced 46 cloudbursts, 97 flash floods, and 140 landslides this year. The recent heavy rains closed 655 roads, including stretches of three national highways, and disrupted 1,250 power transformers and 160 water supply schemes. A flash flood in Mandi district submerged the main bus stand and washed away vehicles, while landslides in Shimla blocked major roads and buried vehicles.

Shopkeepers and residents suffered significant losses as floodwaters damaged goods and infrastructure, with preliminary estimates indicating losses worth several crores. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed condolences for the three people who died recently and assured all possible assistance to their families.

Since the monsoon began on June 20, Himachal Pradesh recorded 417 deaths related to rain and road accidents, with 45 people still missing. Of these, 236 deaths were directly linked to rain events. The total estimated losses in Himachal Pradesh stand at Rs 4,504 crore.

Meteorological data shows rainfall has been unusually high across north India this season. Uttarakhand has received 1,343.2 mm of rain, 22 per cent above normal, while Himachal Pradesh recorded 1,010.9 mm, 46 per cent above normal. The India Meteorological Department had forecast above-average rainfall for the June-September monsoon season. Meteorologists attribute the heavy rains to a violent interaction between dry westerly winds and moisture-laden easterlies.